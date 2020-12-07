Gail Miller and Miller Family Announce $100,000 Match Challenge for Utah Food Bank and Larry H. Miller Group Extends Food and Toy Drive Through Dec. 11

In addition, owner Gail Miller and the Miller family announced that they will match all monetary donations to Utah Food Bank through the end of December up to $100,000.

"We appreciate the generosity of our Utah community and their support for those who need our help," said Gail Miller, Owner and Chair of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies. "Our hope is that the spirit of giving continues throughout this extended drive via safe means either online or at our many locations. This year has taken a toll on so many, and more than ever, service, kindness and generosity matter."

To donate towards the match, the public is encouraged to visit DrivenToCelebrate.com and click on the banner at the top of the page.

"Utah Food Bank is so incredibly grateful for Gail Miller and the Miller family's generous donation," said Ginette Bott, Utah Food Bank President & CEO. "Her donation alone will provide 414,000 meals for Utahns facing hunger. If we can reach that match goal, we will be able to provide double that for the 511,000 Utahns facing hunger, thousands of whom are experiencing hunger for the first time. It comes at a crucial time when so many families are struggling to put food on their tables for the holidays."

The food and toy drive are part of the LHM Group's larger Driven to Celebrate™ initiative. The month-long collection of events and activities includes free classic Christmas movies, exclusive virtual performances, an outdoor winter wonderland, as well as lots of lights and holiday cheer. Driven to Celebrate is a community-driven initiative from the Larry H. & Gail Miller family and the LHM Group of Companies and is designed to give individuals and families a variety of opportunities to enjoy the holidays in a safe, socially-distanced way.

--DrivenToCelebrate.com--

