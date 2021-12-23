Gail P. Petrosky, DMD, FAGD, FICOI, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MANALAPAN, N.J., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gail P. Petrosky, DMD, FAGD, FICOI, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever for her outstanding work in the field of Prosthodontics, and in recognition of her work in private practice.

Over her 35 year long career, Dr. Petrosky has transformed countless smiles working with patients to provide implants and other prosthodontic treatments. In her private practice in Manalapan, N.J., she provides excellent dental care creating beautiful smiles using the latest technology.



Gail P. Petrosky, DMD

Before working in a private practice setting, Dr. Petrosky attended Rutgers University in N.J. to receive her undergraduate degree. Thereafter she graduated from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (now part of Rutgers University) with a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree and a specialty degree in Prosthodontics. She believes it is crucial to continue learning and has taken extensive courses in the placement and restoration of dental implants from the Misch Implant Institute, Harvard University School of Dental Medicine, Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and the Mini Dental Implant Academy.

Dr. Petrosky had a career in the banking industry before switching to a career in Dentistry. Currently she works in a private practice located at 225 Gordons Corner Rd., Suite 2 E, Manalapan, N.J. and a secondary office in Tuckerton, N.J.



Dr. Petrosky specializes in Prosthodontic medicine using the latest technology to provide patients with exceptional results using laser therapy and 3D CT scan imaging. Specialty services include Full mouth rehabilitation with beautiful ceramic restorations including crowns, bridges, veneers, dentures and dental implants. Dr. Petrosky takes time to listen to a patient's dental concerns to develop a customized treatment plan to restore their mouth to dental health.



Dental issues can cause many problems like pain, anxiety, dietary changes and lack of confidence in appearance. Our dental team is committed to excellence as our mission is to "provide an outstanding experience for all the dental needs of our loyal and trusting patients by creating a friendly and pleasant office atmosphere for your family, maintaining a high level of continued education year after year."



Prosthodontics focuses on maintaining and replacing teeth with a wide array of dental issues. This could mean replacing missing teeth, repairing or replacing deficient teeth and repairing oral tissue with biocompatible substances. The best way to avoid needing teeth replacements or implants is to regularly visit the dentist twice a year or as recommended by your dentist. To remain up to date in the dental field, Dr. Petrosky is a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry (FAGD) and Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (FICOI) and member of the American College of Prosthodontics.



On a personal note, Dr. Petrosky enjoys traveling, dancing, art and spending time with family.



For more information, visit http://www.dr.petrosky.com/.

