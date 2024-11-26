Gail Perry Group Offers FREE Tool to Assess Capital Campaign Readiness

Is Your Nonprofit Ready to Launch a Successful Capital Campaign?

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gail Perry Group, a leading fundraising consulting firm, today announced the release of a free, comprehensive checklist designed to help nonprofits assess their readiness for a capital campaign. This valuable resource guides organizations through a step-by-step evaluation of key areas that impact campaign success, including board readiness, volunteer leadership, prospect identification, infrastructure, planning, image, and timing.

"Capital campaigns represent incredible opportunities for nonprofits to achieve their goals, but they demand meticulous planning and preparation," said Gail Perry, President of Gail Perry Group. "Our checklist empowers organizations to make informed decisions about embarking on a capital campaign and providing them with the confidence to proceed effectively."

Gail Perry Group's capital campaign readiness assessment tool is designed to guide nonprofit teams through a critical self-evaluation process. It helps organizations take stock of their current position, pinpoint areas that require additional focus, and lay the groundwork for a capital campaign that will significantly expand their impact. The checklist serves multiple purposes, including educating leadership on the key elements of a successful campaign, facilitating informed decision-making, and creating a platform for honest reflection and discussion among team members.

The checklist assists organizations in identifying opportunities to enhance their fundraising infrastructure, strengthen board engagement, and refine their major gifts programs. By addressing these crucial areas, nonprofits can build a solid foundation for their capital campaign efforts.

The checklist is now available for free download on the Gail Perry Group website: https://gailperrygroup.com/capital-campaign-readiness-checklist-toolkit/

About Gail Perry Group

Founded in Raleigh, North Carolina, Gail Perry Group is a leading nonprofit fundraising consulting firm serving organizations across the United States. Led by renowned fundraising experts Gail Perry and Kathryn Gamble, the firm partners with educational institutions, healthcare organizations, social service agencies, and cultural organizations to achieve ambitious fundraising goals.

These nonprofit fundraising consultants provide expert guidance in capital campaigns, major gift strategies, board development, and strategic planning. The firm is distinguished by its "Fired-Up Fundraising" approach and proprietary "Campaigns by the Numbers" methodology, delivering both motivational leadership and data-driven results for nonprofit success. For more information, visit www.gailperrygroup.com.

