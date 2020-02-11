Gail R. Wilensky Joins the HJF Council of Directors

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc., (HJF) welcomes Gail R. Wilensky, Ph.D., to the Council of Directors. Wilensky is a distinguished health economist and senior fellow at Project Hope with more than 30 years of experience in health sciences.

Wilensky has broad experience in management of federal health systems and the Department of Defense. She directed the Medicare and Medicaid programs and served in the White House as a senior advisor on health and welfare issues to President GHW Bush. Wilensky was a member of the Board of Regents of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU). She served as president of the Defense Health Board, a Federal advisory to the Secretary of Defense, was a commissioner on the World Health Organization's Commission on the Social Determinants of Health and co-chaired the Department of Defense Task Force on the Future of Military Health Care. Wilensky received a bachelor's degree in psychology and a Ph.D. in economics at the University of Michigan and has received several honorary degrees.

"HJF is privileged to have Dr. Wilensky as a part of our Council of Directors," said HJF President and CEO Dr. Joseph Caravalho. "Her breadth of experience in military medicine, combined with her expertise in international medical issues makes her an invaluable addition. We are extremely pleased to welcome her to the Council."

The Council of Directors of HJF oversees the operations and strategy of HJF. For more than thirty-six years, HJF has supported military medicine by empowering medical investigators to make discoveries that benefit our nation's warfighters and civilians alike. From proposal support to product marketability, HJF is a partner to researchers from bench to bedside to battlefield.

About HJF: The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. (HJF) is a global nonprofit organization with the mission to advance military medicine. HJF's scientific, administrative and program operations services empower investigators, clinicians, and medical researchers around the world to make discoveries in all areas of medicine. With more than 35 years of experience, HJF serves as a trusted and responsive link between the military medical community, federal and private partners, and the millions of warfighters, veterans, and civilians who benefit from military medicine. For more information, visit hjf.org.

