GAIM Ops Cayman Explores the State of Alternative Investment Operations with Top Government Officials, Regulatory Agencies, Legal, Fintech and Financial Firm Leaders

Event begins April 14 through 17, 2024 at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 700 c-suite executives, managing directors, top government officials and senior professionals shaping the alternative investment operations are expected at this year's GAIM Ops Cayman in Grand Cayman to discuss operations, legal issues, security, AI, tech, and due diligence. The curated agenda features keynote speakers and panellists covering timely issues. GAIM Ops Cayman offers a networking app that allows attendees to connect before, during and after the event.

The Deputy Premier and Minister of Financial Services, André Ebanks is scheduled to deliver the official welcome on April 15th. Minister Ebanks, MP, was given ministerial responsibilities for financial services and commerce following his election to the Cayman Islands House of Parliament in April 2021. His remit includes the General Registry; Department for International Tax Cooperation; Department of Commerce and Investment; Trade and Business Licensing Board; Liquor Licensing Board; Special Economic Zones Authority; Cayman Islands Monetary Authority; Auditors Oversight Authority; Cayman Islands Stock Exchange; Stock Exchange Authority; Civil Aviation Authority; Air Transport and Licensing Authority; Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands; Cayman Islands Government Office in the European Union; and the Financial Services Legislative Committee.

Managing Director of the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) Cindy Scotland, OBE, will provide a regulatory update on the second day of the event, April 16th. Mrs. Scotland has been at the helm of CAIM for more than two decades, playing an important role in the economic success and stability of financial services in the Cayman Islands.

The Keynote Panel on Changing Business Practices, Bad Actors and Red Flags will feature a conversation with the FBI's Chief of Economic Crimes Jeremy Capello; the Assistant Chief, Fraud Section, Criminal Division for the United States Department of Justice Michael O'Neill; and the Managing Director in NFA's Compliance Department Kathleen Clapper. Special Agent Capello is responsible for overseeing FBI investigations across the entire country related to complex financial crimes and works closely with the Department of Justice as well as domestic and foreign regulatory and private sector partners such as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodities Future Trading Commission, National Cyber-Forensic Training Alliance, and other Federal, State and Local agencies. Ms. Clapper oversees the NFA department's examination, investigation, and financial surveillance programs.

Other GAIM Ops Cayman sessions include:

What's next for alternatives – how are market structures going to evolve? Participants include:

Chuck Pulsfort - Managing Director, Head of Americas Financial and Regulatory Reporting, BlackRock and Bryan Morris - Partner, Deloitte

Looking from the outside in - the future for alts – Invites Steve Bruce - Managing Partner, ASC Advisors, LLC, Ortenca Aliaj - Deputy US Corporate Finance Editor, Financial Times and Jennifer Ablan - Editor-in-Chief and Chief Content Officer, Pensions and Investments

Principal conference sponsors of GAIM Ops Cayman are Deloitte, Walkers and NAV Fund Administration Group. Deloitte Cayman Islands, a premier offshore investment management practice and recognized market leader in Financial Services, serving top international and local Investment Management (IM) and Banking clients for over five decades. The company has established Tax practice for alternative investment vehicles, operating in our Cayman Islands office.

"We are very excited about welcoming you back to GAIM Ops Cayman," says Odette Samson, Deloitte, Partner. "The alternative investment industry continues to evolve and GAIM Ops Cayman is the best place to discuss the future with private capital firms, hedge funds and investors."

NAV is a privately owned fund administrator that ranks among the top global hedge fund administrators by number of funds, servicing more than $260 billion AUA and representing a broad range of trading strategies and unique fund structures. The company is ranked as the #1 global hedge fund administrator in an independent survey of hedge fund COOs, maintaining a 99% client retention rate and steady year-over-year organic growth. Headquartered in the United States, it also serves locations in India, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, and Singapore.

Ambuj Garg, Chief Operating Officer, NAV Fund Administration Group said, "We are proud to be one of the principal conference sponsors of GAIM Ops Cayman. We look forward to meeting industry colleagues to chat about the critical role fund administration solutions play in facilitating timely, accurate fund operations and investor services."

Walkers is a leading international law firm, providing legal, corporate, compliance and fiduciary services to global corporations, financial institutions, capital markets participants and investment fund managers. The company is consistently ranked in the top tier of the leading global legal directories. Walkers is noted as the "go-to" firm for offshore legal advice, retaining a client list of innovative firms and institutions across the financial markets.

"Walkers looks forward to welcoming our industry friends back to the Cayman Islands for another engaging GAIM Ops Cayman event," adds Tim Ludford-Thomas, Partner at Walkers. "After nearly 2 decades we remain proud supporters of this conference, which provides opportunities for meaningful conversation on topical issues facing financial services professionals. This year we cover regulatory best practices, cyber security, talent retention and much more."

Register by March 15th to receive a $400 discount.

About GAIM Ops Cayman

GAIM Ops Cayman is the #1 alternative investment operations conference, providing interactive networking and timely sessions focused on regulatory compliance, automation, technology, risk management, cyber protection, due diligence and more. The event draws more than 700 attendees leading operations, compliance and ODD. Over 420 hedge funds, private capital firms and institutional investors participate in a powerful agenda of interactive sessions, networking, discussions and social gatherings. Nearly half of all participants are c-suite and managing partners. To learn more about the event and to register visit https://informaconnect.com/gaim-ops-cayman.

The event, now in its 18th year, welcomes leaders from institutional investors including Bessemer Trust, Harvard Management Company, CalSTRS, Cascade Asset Management, Abu Dhabi Investment Council and New Zealand Superannuation Fund; top investment firms including Bridgewater, Two Sigma, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, Marshall Wace, BlackRock and Point72; and Institutional investors including Bessemer Trust, Harvard Management Company, CalSTRS, Cascade Asset Management, Abu Dhabi Investment Council and New Zealand Superannuation Fund.

GAIM Ops Cayman has developed specialised summits which take place on April 14th. The ODD Summit Is aimed at hedge funds, private asset managers and investors. The program will cover: best practice for institutional investors, the impact of tech on the future of due diligence, and crisis management and will feature expert speakers including M&G Investments, Summit Rock Advisors, J.P. Morgan Alternative Asset Management.

The Legal & Compliance Summit dives into specialised topics such as: how CCOs are following the compliance program rule, the SEC and the recent whistleblower case, examining PFAR up close. Featured speakers from Akin, York Capital, Sidley Austin, Eagle Capital Management, Bridgewater Associates will provide expert insight.

