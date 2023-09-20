GAIN 2023 WELCOMES KEYNOTE PAUL ROETZER, CEO OF MARKETING AI INSTITUTE, AND A LINEUP OF GOVERNMENT AND INDUSTRY EXPERTS TO EXPLORE EMERGING TECH AND GOVERNMENT MARKETING

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Government Marketing University – an innovative learning platform that applies a collaborative, community-based approach toward knowledge sharing and skills development for the public sector market – is pleased to announce that Paul Roetzer, founder and CEO of Marketing AI Institute, will present the keynote speech at its annual GAIN 2023 conference. Roetzer, a leading author, executive, and creator in the tech and business space, joins the Premier Government Marketing Conference for a deep dive into artificial intelligence's impact on next-gen government marketing. The GAIN 2023 Conference – The Voice of Government - Grow, Accelerate, Innovate, Network – will take place on October 17, 2023, at the Ritz Carlton in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

GAIN 2023 is reinspired with relevant knowledge, dynamic speakers, and an innovative atmosphere.

Government Marketing University's annual conference will support the government marketing community this year with training topics aligned with current trends and requirements, featuring industry and government thought leaders.

"Now in its seventh year, GAIN's mission has always been to provide a space where government marketers can come to exchange ideas and examine what is and will affect their work in government marketing. Now more than ever, those conversations centralize around emerging technologies such as AI," said Lou Anne Brossman, Founder of Government Marketing University. "GAIN 2023 brings together a stellar lineup of experts with cutting-edge knowledge that can help government marketers navigate this evolving chapter for the industry."

Alongside Roetzer's keynote, "Become a Next-Gen Government Marketer," GAIN 2023 will feature leaders from some of the fastest growing brands in the government marketplace, including Carahsoft, The American Small Business Coalition, Advanced Technology Academic Research Center, Socure, Clarity Innovations, and Marketing B2G LLC. They will come together for a range of discussions covering adopting tech to enhance services and citizen engagement, the government buying journey, public sector research, campaign effectiveness, and more.

"I am thrilled to join GAIN 2023 as the keynote speaker. As government marketing innovators, this conference allows us the opportunity to connect on how we want to drive the field forward with AI. Through my address and the other sessions taking place at this year's event, we are providing the tools that will allow us to collectively embrace the technical changes unfolding, proactively approach challenges, and grow our practices and skills to meet the demands of today and tomorrow's landscape," said Paul Roetzer.

Government Marketing University is now accepting nominations for the 2023 GAINer Awards, the top honors for government marketing excellence across the U.S. Public Sector in eight categories: Brand Awareness, Events, Innovation, Lead Generation, Lifetime Achievement, Partner Marketing, Public Relations, and Social Media.

Visit the GAIN 2023 website to submit your nominations by September 27, 2023. Finalists will be announced by press release on October 10th and recognized at the 2023 GAIN Conference on October 17th.

GAIN is honored to recognize supporters of the event including: Carahsoft, Fed. News Network, Fed gov. Today, GovEvents/GovWhitepapers, Ingram Micro, Merrit group, Sage, SAP, TD Synnex Public Sector, ThunderCat Technologies, W2 Communications, and Yes&.

About Government Marketing University:

Government Marketing University , part of GovExec's portfolio, is an innovative learning platform that applies a collaborative, community-based approach toward knowledge sharing and skills development in the field of public sector marketing. Experts from all corners of the U.S. public sector marketplace — marketers, thought leaders, government, media, and sales — are contributing their knowledge to this unique, content-rich platform. Government Marketing University offers training, research, certifications, mentoring, and community resources all in one place.

