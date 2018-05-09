GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018



Apr-18 Mar-18 Apr-17 Sequential

Change Year-over-

year change Retail Segment









OTC Trading Volume(1) $ 222.4

$ 262.8

$ 185.0

(15.4) % 20.2 % OTC Average Daily Volume $ 10.6

$ 11.9

$ 9.3

(10.9) % 14.0 % 12 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts(2) 130,808

131,764

135,918

(0.7) % (3.8) % 3 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts(2) 75,680

78,681

83,892

(3.8) % (9.8) %











Institutional Segment









ECN Volume(1) $ 279.0

$ 317.8

$ 230.5

(12.2) % 21.0 % ECN Average Daily Volume $ 13.3

$ 14.4

$ 11.5

(7.6) % 15.7 % Swap Dealer Volume(1) $ 27.5

$ 56.8

$ 50.1

(51.6) % (45.1) % Swap Dealer Average Daily Volume $ 1.3

$ 2.6

$ 2.5

(50.0) % (48.0) %











Futures Segment









Number of Futures Contracts 753,943

771,749

544,369

(2.3) % 38.5 % Futures Average Daily Contracts 35,902

36,750

28,651

(2.3) % 25.3 % 12 Month Trailing Active Futures Accounts(2) 7,955

7,959

8,075

(0.1) % (1.5) %















All volume figures reported in billions. 1 US dollar equivalent of notional amounts traded. 2 Accounts that executed a transaction during the relevant period.

Historical metrics and financial information can be found on the Company's investor relations website http://ir.gaincapital.com .

This operating data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of GAIN's financial performance. GAIN undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported operating data.

About GAIN

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides innovative trading technology and execution services to retail and institutional investors worldwide, with multiple access points to OTC markets and global exchanges across a wide range of asset classes, including foreign exchange, commodities, and global equities. GAIN Capital is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, with a global presence across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For further company information, visit www.gaincapital.com .

