GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for August 2019

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) ("GAIN" or "the Company") today reported certain operating metrics for the month of August 2019.



Aug-19 Jul-19 Aug-18 Sequential

Change Year-over-

year change Retail Segment









OTC Trading Volume(1) $ 175.8

$ 135.8

$ 174.6

29.5 % 0.7 % OTC Average Daily Volume $ 8.0

$ 5.9

$ 7.6

35.6 % 5.3 % 12 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts(2) 117,103

117,582

128,949

(0.4) % (9.2) % 3 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts(2) 71,243

70,511

73,144

1.0 % (2.6) %











Futures Segment









Number of Futures Contracts 797,472

640,399

576,140

24.5 % 38.4 % Futures Average Daily Contracts 36,249

29,109

25,050

24.5 % 44.7 % 12 Month Trailing Active Futures Accounts(2) 7,451

7,409

7,546

0.6 % (1.3) %













_________________________________________ All volume figures reported in billions. 1 US dollar equivalent of notional amounts traded. 2 Accounts that executed a transaction during the relevant period.

Historical metrics and financial information can be found on the Company's investor relations website http://ir.gaincapital.com .

This operating data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of GAIN's financial performance. GAIN undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported operating data.

About GAIN

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides innovative trading technology and execution services to retail and institutional investors worldwide, with multiple access points to OTC markets and global exchanges across a wide range of asset classes, including foreign exchange, commodities, and global equities. GAIN Capital is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, with a global presence across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For further company information, visit www.gaincapital.com .

