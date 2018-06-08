GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for May 2018

News provided by

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc.

08:30 ET

BEDMINSTER, N.J., June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) ("GAIN" or "the Company") today reported certain operating metrics for the month of May 2018.

May-18

Apr-18

May-17

Sequential Change

Year-over-
year change

Retail Segment




OTC Trading Volume(1)

$

243.3

$

222.4

$

219.5

9.4

%

10.8

%

OTC Average Daily Volume

$

11.1

$

10.6

$

9.5

4.7

%

16.8

%

12 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts(2)

131,036

130,808

135,070

0.2

%

(3.0)

%

3 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts(2)

77,603

75,680

85,698

2.5

%

(9.4)

%






Institutional Segment




ECN Volume(1)

$

385.5

$

279.0

$

247.2

38.2

%

55.9

%

ECN Average Daily Volume

$

17.5

$

13.3

$

10.7

31.6

%

63.6

%

Swap Dealer Volume(1)

$

52.4

$

27.5

$

59.4

90.5

%

(11.8)

%

Swap Dealer Average Daily Volume

$

2.4

$

1.3

$

2.6

84.6

%

(7.7)

%






Futures Segment




Number of Futures Contracts

694,481

753,943

528,199

(7.9)%

31.5

%

Futures Average Daily Contracts

31,567

35,902

24,009

(12.1)%

31.5

%

12 Month Trailing Active Futures Accounts(2)

7,929

7,955

7,997

(0.3)%

(0.9)

%






_________________________________________

All volume figures reported in billions.

1 US dollar equivalent of notional amounts traded.

2 Accounts that executed a transaction during the relevant period.

Historical metrics and financial information can be found on the Company's investor relations website http://ir.gaincapital.com.

This operating data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of GAIN's financial performance. GAIN undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported operating data.

About GAIN

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides innovative trading technology and execution services to retail and institutional investors worldwide, with multiple access points to OTC markets and global exchanges across a wide range of asset classes, including foreign exchange, commodities, and global equities. GAIN Capital is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, with a global presence across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions.  For further company information, visit www.gaincapital.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gain-capital-announces-monthly-metrics-for-may-2018-300662100.html

SOURCE GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.gaincapital.com

Also from this source

May 30, 2018, 02:30 ET GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group's...

May 09, 2018, 08:30 ET GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for May 2018

News provided by

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc.

08:30 ET