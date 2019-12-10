GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for November 2019

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) ("GAIN" or "the Company") today reported certain operating metrics for the month of November 2019.



Nov-19 Oct-19 Nov-18 Sequential Change Year-over-year change Retail Segment









OTC Trading Volume(1) $ 125.6

$ 171.9

$ 207.2

(26.9) % (39.4) % OTC Average Daily Volume $ 6.0

$ 7.5

$ 9.4

(20.0) % (36.2) % 12 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts(2) 121,801

120,807

123,932

0.8 % (1.7) % 3 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts(2) 72,545

74,461

67,632

(2.6) % 7.3 %











Futures Segment









Number of Futures Contracts 477,916

594,021

654,077

(19.5) % (26.9) % Futures Average Daily Contracts 23,896

25,827

31,147

(7.5) % (23.3) % 12 Month Trailing Active Futures Accounts(2) 7,130

7,289

7,758

(2.2) % (8.1) %



_________________________________________ All volume figures reported in billions. 1 US dollar equivalent of notional amounts traded. 2 Accounts that executed a transaction during the relevant period.

Historical metrics and financial information can be found on the Company's investor relations website http://ir.gaincapital.com .

This operating data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of GAIN's financial performance. GAIN undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported operating data.

About GAIN

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides innovative trading technology and execution services to retail and institutional investors worldwide, with multiple access points to OTC markets and global exchanges across a wide range of asset classes, including foreign exchange, commodities, and global equities. GAIN Capital is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, with a global presence across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For further company information, visit www.gaincapital.com .

