GAIN Capital Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

BEDMINSTER, N.J., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. ("GAIN") (NYSE: GCAP), a leading global provider of online trading services, announced financial results for the first quarter of 2019.

Key Financial Results for the First Quarter 2019 (all amounts reflect continuing operations)

GAAP net loss of $28.4 million , or a loss of $0.76 per share

, or a loss of per share GAAP net revenue of $38.4 million , down 61% year-over-year

, down 61% year-over-year Adjusted net loss of $28.4 million , or a loss of $0.76 per share

, or a loss of per share Adjusted EBITDA of $(23.5) million

Operating Highlights

New direct accounts increased 38% year-over-year and 27% quarter-over-quarter

RPM impacted by extremely tight range-bound markets and market volatility well below historical averages

A summary of GAIN's financial highlights is included in the chart below (all amounts are from continuing operations).



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Net (Loss)/Income $ (28.4)



$ 11.9

Adjusted Net (Loss)/Income (1) $ (28.4)



$ 11.6









Net Revenue $ 38.4



$ 98.4

Operating Expenses(2) (61.9)



(66.6)

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (23.5)



$ 31.8









Diluted GAAP EPS $ (0.76)



$ 0.25

Adjusted EPS(1) $ (0.76)



$ 0.26



___________________________________ Note: Dollars in millions, except per share amounts and where noted otherwise. Columns may not add due to rounding. 1See below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures. 2Operating Expenses excludes Depreciation and Amortization, Purchased Intangible Amortization, and certain one-off costs

"Despite unfavorable market conditions impacting our volume and RPM for the quarter, including the CVIX reaching a five year low with Eurodollar trading in its narrowest quarterly range on record, growth initiatives are beginning to bear fruit," commented Glenn Stevens, Chief Executive Officer of GAIN Capital. "Our increased marketing investment delivered robust growth in new direct accounts, which were up 38%, even amid the challenging macro environment."

"We remain focused on our long-term goals and plan to invest in new client acquisition and retention, leveraging our powerful brand assets, innovating the trading experience and increasing our focus on our top clients. We are confident that we are well positioned to benefit upon the return of more normal market conditions."

Quarterly Operating Metrics

Q1 19

Q1 18

Year-over-year Change Retail Segment









OTC Trading Volume (1) (2) $ 487.3



$ 795.4



(38.7) % OTC Average Daily Volume $ 7.7



$ 12.4



(37.9) % 12 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts (3) 120,641



131,764



(8.4) % 3 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts (3) 70,051



78,681



(11.0) %











Futures Segment









Number of Futures Contracts 1,755,873



2,160,231



(18.7) % Futures Average Daily Contracts 28,785



35,414



(18.7) % 12 Month Trailing Active Futures Accounts (3) 7,387



7,959



(7.2) %

_______________________________________ All volume figures reported in billions. 1 US dollar equivalent of notional amounts traded. 2 For the quarter, indirect volume represented 22% of total retail OTC trading volume. 3 Accounts that executed a transaction during the relevant period.

Capital Return and Dividend

In the first quarter, GAIN:

focused on returning capital to shareholders through dividends, which amounted to approximately $2.3 million .

. repurchased 632,796 shares of stock at an average price of $6.62 .

. returned a total of $6.5 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends.

GAIN's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 28, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 24, 2019.

About GAIN

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides innovative trading technology and execution services to retail and institutional investors worldwide, with multiple access points to OTC markets and global exchanges across a wide range of asset classes, including foreign exchange, commodities, and global equities. GAIN Capital is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, with a global presence across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For further company information, visit www.gaincapital.com .

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 REVENUE:





Retail revenue $ 24.3



$ 84.1

Futures revenue 8.0



10.6

Other revenue 2.5



1.9

Total non-interest revenue 34.8



96.7

Interest revenue 4.3



2.1

Interest expense 0.6



0.4

Total net interest revenue 3.7



1.7

Net revenue $ 38.4



$ 98.4

EXPENSES:





Employee compensation and benefits $ 20.3



$ 24.3

Selling and marketing 10.2



6.0

Referral fees 7.1



11.4

Trading expenses 5.5



5.8

General and administrative 12.8



12.5

Depreciation and amortization 4.3



5.4

Purchased intangible amortization 3.3



3.7

Communications and technology 5.7



5.4

Bad debt provision 0.4



1.1

Impairment of investment 0.0



(0.1)

Total operating expense $ 69.5



$ 75.4

OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT (31.1)



22.9

Interest expense on long term borrowings 3.3



3.3

(LOSS)/INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX (34.4)



19.6

Income tax (benefit)/expense (6.1)



7.7

Net (loss)/income from continuing operations (28.4)



11.9

Income from discontinued operations 0.0



4.3

NET (LOSS)/INCOME (28.4)



16.3

Less (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interest 0.0



0.2

NET (LOSS)/INCOME APPLICABLE TO GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. $ (28.4)



$ 16.1



_________________________ Note: Dollars in millions, except where noted otherwise. Columns may not add due to rounding.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)



March 31,

December 31,

2019

2018 ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 218.0



$ 278.9

Cash and securities held for customers 869.7



842.5

Receivables from brokers 98.7



84.3

Property and equipment, net 29.9



30.6

Intangible assets, net 29.4



32.2

Goodwill 28.0



27.8

Other assets 50.5



36.4

Total assets $ 1,324.3



$ 1,332.5

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Payables to customers $ 869.7



$ 842.5

Payables to brokers 0.0



1.6

Accrued compensation & benefits 3.3



11.2

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 46.9



41.6

Income tax payable 1.2



5.8

Convertible senior notes 133.7



132.1

Total liabilities $ 1,054.8



$ 1,034.8

Shareholders' equity 269.5



297.8

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,324.3



$ 1,332.5



_________________________ Note: Dollars in millions, except where noted otherwise. Columns may not add due to rounding.

Income Statement of Discontinued Operations



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 REVENUE:





Institutional revenue $ 0.0



$ 8.5

Total non-interest revenue 0.0



8.5

Net revenue $ 0.0



$ 8.5

EXPENSES:





Employee compensation and benefits $ 0.0



$ 3.4

Trading expenses 0.0



2.7

Other expenses 0.0



2.1

Total operating expense 0.0



8.1

OPERATING PROFIT 0.0



0.4

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX BENEFIT 0.0



0.4

Income tax benefit 0.0



(4.0)

NET INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS $ 0.0



$ 4.3



_________________________ Note: Dollars in millions, except where noted otherwise. Columns may not add due to rounding.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Income Tax

Adjusted net (loss)/income is a non-GAAP financial measure and represents our net (loss)/income excluding certain one-time costs and benefits. Adjusted EPS is calculated using adjusted net (loss)/income. These non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations, including not having standardized meanings and, therefore, our definitions may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts. Thus, it may be more difficult to compare our financial performance of other companies. We believe our reporting of these measures assists investors in evaluating our operating performance. However, because they are not a measure of financial performance or income tax expense calculated in accordance with GAAP, such measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, other measures reported in accordance with GAAP.

Net (Loss)/Income to Adjusted Net (Loss)/Income and Adjusted EPS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 Net (loss)/income from continuing operations $ (28.4)



$ 11.9

Income tax (benefit)/expense (6.1)



7.7

Pre-tax (loss)/income $ (34.4)



$ 19.6

Adjustments:





Impairment of investment 0.0



(0.1)

Adjusted pre-tax (loss)/income $ (34.4)



$ 19.5

Adjusted income tax benefit/(expense)1 6.1



(7.7)

Income attributable to non-controlling interest 0.0



(0.2)

Adjusted net (loss)/income $ (28.4)



$ 11.6









Adjusted (loss)/earnings per common share





Basic $ (0.76)



$ 0.26

Diluted $ (0.76)



$ 0.26









Weighted average common shares outstanding used in computing (loss)/earnings per common share





Basic 37,525,073



45,017,716

Diluted 37,525,073



45,523,766



_____________________________ 1Adjusted income tax (expense)/benefit reflects the Company's GAAP income tax (expense)/benefit adjusted for (a) taxable or deductible items affecting income tax (expense)/benefit that are unrelated to pre-tax income in the period and (b) the tax effect of other taxable adjustments made to the Company's pre-tax income. The tax effect of the adjustments to pre-tax income are calculated using the tax rate applicable for the jurisdiction within which each of the adjustments arose. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with a more consistent and stable basis for determining the impact of taxes on the Company's core continuing operations

Note: Dollars in millions, except per share data and where noted otherwise. Columns may not add due to rounding.

Adjusted Income Tax Reconciliation

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018







GAAP pre-tax (loss)/income $ (34.4)



$ 19.6

GAAP Tax Rate 17.6 %

39.2 % Initial adjusted tax benefit/(expense)(1) 6.1



(7.7)

Adjusted tax benefit/(expense) $ 6.1



$ (7.7)









Adjusted pre-tax (loss)/income $ (34.4)



$ 19.5

Adjusted tax rate(2) 17.6 %

39.5 %



1Initial adjusted tax benefit/(expense) calculated as GAAP pre-tax income multiplied by the YTD GAAP Tax Rate 2Adjusted tax rate calculated as Adjusted tax benefit/(expense) divided by Adjusted pre tax (loss)/income

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents our (loss)/earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, purchased intangible amortization, convertible note interest, non-controlling interest, and certain one-time costs and benefits. This non-GAAP financial measure has certain limitations, including not having a standardized meaning and, therefore, our definition may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts. Thus, it may be more difficult to compare our financial performance to other companies'. We believe our reporting of adjusted EBITDA assists investors in evaluating our operating performance. However, because adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, such measure should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, other measures of our financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP, such as net (loss)/income.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss)/Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 Net revenue $ 38.4



$ 98.4

Net (loss)/income from continuing operations (28.4)



11.9

Net (loss)/income margin % (74) %

12 %







Net (loss)/income from continuing operations $ (28.4)



$ 11.9

Depreciation and amortization 4.3



5.4

Purchased intangible amortization 3.3



3.7

Interest expense on long term borrowings 3.3



3.3

Income tax (benefit)/expense (6.1)



7.7

Impairment of investment 0.0



(0.1)

Adjusted EBITDA $ (23.5)



$ 31.8

Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) (61) %

32 %

_________________________ Note: Dollars in millions, except where noted otherwise. Columns may not add due to rounding. 1 Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue.

Segment Information:

ASC 280, Disclosures about Segments of an Enterprise and Related Information, establishes standards for reporting information about operating segments. Operating segments are defined as components of an enterprise about which separate financial information is available that is evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision-maker, or decision making group, in deciding how to allocate resources and in assessing performance. Reportable segments are defined as an operating segment that either (a) exceeds 10% of revenue, or (b) reported profit or loss in absolute amount exceeds 10% of profit of all operating segments that did not report a loss or (c) exceeds 10% of the combined assets of all operating segments. Based on the Company's management strategies, and common production, marketing, development and client coverage teams, the Company has concluded that it operates in two operating segments: Retail and Futures.

Retail



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 Trading Revenue $ 24.3



$ 84.1

Other Retail Revenue 3.9



1.6

Total Revenue 28.2



85.7









Employee Compensation & Benefits 13.0



15.4

Selling and Marketing 10.0



5.7

Referral Fees 4.4



7.7

Other Operating Expenses 18.2



17.7

Segment (Loss)/Profit $ (17.4)



$ 39.2

Segment (Loss)/Profit Margin % (62) %

46 %

_________________________ Note: Dollars in millions, except where noted otherwise. Columns may not add due to rounding.

Futures



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 Trading Revenue $ 8.0



$ 10.6

Other Futures Revenue 1.4



0.8

Total Revenue 9.4



11.5









Employee Compensation & Benefits 2.2



2.5

Selling and Marketing 0.3



0.2

Referral Fees 2.7



3.7

Other Operating Expenses 3.2



3.8

Segment Profit $ 1.1



$ 1.2

Segment Profit Margin % 11 %

10 %

____________________________ Note: Dollars in millions, except where noted otherwise. Columns may not add due to rounding.

Corporate and Other



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 Revenue $ 0.9



$ 1.2









Employee Compensation & Benefits 5.1



6.4

Selling and Marketing 0.0



0.1

Other Operating Expenses 2.9



3.3

Loss $ (7.2)



$ (8.5)



____________________ Note: Dollars in millions, except where noted otherwise. Columns may not add due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Segment (Loss)/Profit to (Loss)/Income Before Income Tax (Benefit)/Expense



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 Retail segment $ (17.4)



$ 39.2

Futures segment 1.1



1.2

Corporate and other (7.2)



(8.5)

Segment (Loss)/Profit (23.5)



31.8









Depreciation and amortization 4.3



5.4

Purchased intangible amortization 3.3



3.7

Impairment of investment 0.0



(0.1)

Operating (loss)/profit $ (31.1)



$ 22.9

Interest expense on long term borrowings 3.3



3.3

(Loss)/income before income tax (benefit)/expense $ (34.4)



$ 19.6



____________________ Note: Dollars in millions, except where noted otherwise. Columns may not add due to rounding.

Forward-Looking Statements:

In addition to historical information, this earnings release contains "forward-looking" statements that reflect management's expectations for the future. A variety of important factors could cause results to differ materially from such statements. These factors are noted throughout GAIN Capital's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2019, and include, but are not limited to, the actions of both current and potential new competitors, fluctuations in market trading volumes, financial market volatility, evolving industry regulations, errors or malfunctions in GAIN Capital's systems or technology, rapid changes in technology, effects of inflation, customer trading patterns, the success of our products and service offerings, our ability to continue to innovate and meet the demands of our customers for new or enhanced products, our ability to successfully integrate assets and companies we have acquired, our ability to effectively compete, changes in tax policy or accounting rules, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and commodity prices, adverse changes or volatility in interest rates, as well as general economic, business, credit and financial market conditions, internationally or nationally, and our ability to continue paying a quarterly dividend in light of future financial performance and financing needs. The forward-looking statements included herein represent GAIN Capital's views as of the date of this release. GAIN Capital undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason unless required by law.

