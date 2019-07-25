GAIN Capital Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. ("GAIN") (NYSE: GCAP), a leading global provider of online trading services, announced financial results for the second quarter of 2019.

Key Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2019 (all amounts reflect continuing operations)

GAAP net income of $0.9 million , or earnings of $0.02 per share

, or earnings of per share GAAP net revenue of $75.5 million

Adjusted net income of $3.6 million , or earnings of $0.10 per share

, or earnings of per share Adjusted EBITDA of $13.0 million

Operating Highlights

New direct accounts increased 83% year-over-year and 5% quarter-over-quarter; fourth consecutive quarter of new growth

Pockets of volatility in the British Pound and major indices increased in revenue capture to $130 per million, 18% above the trailing twelve month average of $110 per million

A summary of GAIN's financial highlights is included in the chart below (all amounts are from continuing operations).



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net Income/(Loss) $ 0.9



$ 6.8



$ (27.4)



$ 18.7

Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) (1) $ 3.6



$ 4.4



$ (26.5)



$ 17.9

















Net Revenue $ 75.5



$ 84.2



$ 113.9



$ 182.5

Operating Expenses(2) (62.5)



(65.3)



(124.4)



(131.7)

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 13.0



$ 18.9



$ (10.4)



$ 50.8

















Diluted GAAP EPS $ 0.02



$ 0.13



$ (0.73)



$ 0.38

Adjusted EPS(1) $ 0.10



$ 0.10



$ (0.71)



$ 0.39



___________________________________ Note: Dollars in millions, except per share amounts and where noted otherwise. Columns may not add due to rounding. 1See below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures. 2Operating Expenses excludes Depreciation and Amortization, Purchased Intangible Amortization, and certain one-off costs

"Q2 results, while mixed, showed positive signs of increased client engagement which will benefit GAIN and drive trading revenue upon the return of market volatility," commented Glenn Stevens, Chief Executive Officer of GAIN Capital. "Market conditions remained challenging during the second quarter and the Eurodollar, our most traded product, was even more tightly range-bound than the previous quarter's record, impacting overall client activity and volume. Despite these headwinds, pockets of volatility across the British Pound and major indices helped drive Q2 revenue per million of $130, improving the trailing twelve month average by 6% to $110. Looking ahead, we are well-positioned to drive future trading revenue upon the return of volatility as we've seen an increase in open client positions and continued growth in new direct accounts and direct active accounts."

Quarterly Operating Metrics



Q2 19

Q2 18

Year-over-year

Change Retail Segment









OTC Trading Volume (1) (2) $ 464.3



$ 679.6



(31.7) % OTC Average Daily Volume $ 7.1



$ 10.6



(33.0) % 12 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts (3) 118,320



130,018



(9.0) % 3 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts (3) 69,556



76,654



(9.3) %











Futures Segment









Number of Futures Contracts 1,978,251



2,073,684



(4.6) % Futures Average Daily Contracts 31,401



32,401



(3.1) % 12 Month Trailing Active Futures Accounts (3) 7,406



7,881



(6.0) %

_______________________________________ All retail volume figures reported in billions. 1 US dollar equivalent of notional amounts traded. 2 For the quarter, indirect volume represented 21% of total retail OTC trading volume. 3 Accounts that executed a transaction during the relevant period.

Capital Return and Dividend

In the second quarter, GAIN:

focused on returning capital to shareholders through dividends, which amounted to approximately $2.2 million .

. repurchased 497,106 shares of stock at an average price of $5.61 .

. returned a total of $5.0 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends.

GAIN's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 27, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 23, 2019.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 REVENUE:













Retail revenue $ 60.4



$ 72.0



$ 84.7



$ 156.2

Futures revenue 10.2



11.1



18.2



21.8

Other revenue/(loss) 1.0



(1.4)



3.5



0.5

Total non-interest revenue 71.7



81.8



106.4



178.4

Interest revenue 4.4



2.8



8.7



4.9

Interest expense 0.6



0.4



1.2



0.8

Total net interest revenue 3.8



2.4



7.5



4.1

Net revenue $ 75.5



$ 84.2



$ 113.9



$ 182.5

EXPENSES:













Employee compensation and benefits $ 22.6



$ 22.5



$ 42.9



$ 46.8

Selling and marketing 10.1



6.8



20.3



12.7

Referral fees 7.5



10.5



14.6



21.9

Trading expenses 5.4



5.5



10.9



11.4

General and administrative 11.7



14.2



24.5



26.7

Depreciation and amortization 4.4



5.3



8.7



10.7

Purchased intangible amortization 1.9



3.6



5.2



7.3

Communications and technology 4.8



5.5



10.5



10.9

Bad debt provision 0.5



0.3



0.9



1.4

Impairment of investment 0.0



0.0



0.0



(0.1)

Total operating expense $ 69.0



$ 74.2



$ 138.5



$ 149.7

OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS) 6.5



10.0



(24.5)



32.9

Interest expense on long term borrowings 3.4



3.4



6.7



6.7

INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX 3.1



6.6



(31.3)



26.2

Income tax expense/(benefit) 2.2



(0.3)



(3.8)



7.4

Net income/(loss) from continuing operations 0.9



6.8



(27.4)



18.7

Income from discontinued operations 0.0



60.6



0.0



65.0

NET INCOME/(LOSS) 0.9



67.5



(27.4)



83.7

Less income attributable to non-controlling interest 0.0



0.3



0.0



0.5

NET INCOME/(LOSS) APPLICABLE TO

GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. $ 0.9



$ 67.1



$ (27.4)



$ 83.2



_________________________ Note: Dollars in millions, except where noted otherwise. Columns may not add due to rounding.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)



June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018 ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 208.5



$ 278.9

Cash and securities held for customers 855.7



842.5

Receivables from brokers 110.9



84.3

Property and equipment, net 29.0



30.6

Intangible assets, net 26.9



32.2

Goodwill 27.8



27.8

Other assets 44.9



36.4

Total assets $ 1,303.8



$ 1,332.5

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Payables to customers $ 855.7



$ 842.5

Payables to brokers 0.0



1.6

Accrued compensation and benefits 5.0



11.2

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 44.1



41.6

Income tax payable 0.7



5.8

Convertible senior notes 135.3



132.1

Total liabilities $ 1,040.9



$ 1,034.8

Shareholders' equity 262.9



297.8

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,303.8



$ 1,332.5



_________________________ Note: Dollars in millions, except where noted otherwise. Columns may not add due to rounding.

Income Statement of Discontinued Operations



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 REVENUE:













Institutional revenue $ 0.0



$ 7.9



$ 0.0



$ 16.4

Total non-interest revenue 0.0



7.9



0.0



16.4

Interest revenue 0.0



0.1



0.0



0.1

Total net interest revenue 0.0



0.1



0.0



0.1

Net revenue $ 0.0



$ 8.0



$ 0.0



$ 16.5

EXPENSES:













Employee compensation and benefits $ 0.0



$ 2.5



$ 0.0



$ 5.9

Trading expenses 0.0



2.8



0.0



5.4

Other expenses 0.0



1.9



0.0



3.9

Total operating expense 0.0



7.1



0.0



15.2

OPERATING PROFIT 0.0



0.9



0.0



1.2

Gain on sale of discontinued operations 0.0



69.6



0.0



69.6

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX BENEFIT 0.0



70.4



0.0



70.8

Income tax expense 0.0



9.8



0.0



5.8

NET INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS $ 0.0



$ 60.6



$ 0.0



$ 65.0



_________________________ Note: Dollars in millions, except where noted otherwise. Columns may not add due to rounding.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Income Tax

Adjusted net income/(loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and represents our net income/(loss) excluding certain one-time costs and benefits. Adjusted EPS is calculated using adjusted net income/(loss). These non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations, including not having standardized meanings and, therefore, our definitions may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts. Thus, it may be more difficult to compare our financial performance to that of other companies. We believe our reporting of these measures assists investors in evaluating our operating performance. However, because they are not a measure of financial performance or income tax expense calculated in accordance with GAAP, such measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, other measures reported in accordance with GAAP.

Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and Adjusted EPS (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income/(loss) from continuing operations $ 0.9



$ 6.8



$ (27.4)



$ 18.7

Income tax expense/(benefit) 2.2



(0.3)



(3.8)



7.4

Pre-tax income/(loss) $ 3.1



$ 6.6



$ (31.3)



$ 26.2

Adjustments:













Contingent provision2 0.2



0.0



0.2



0.0

Impairment of investment 0.0



0.0



0.0



(0.1)

Adjusted pre-tax income/(loss) $ 3.3



$ 6.6



$ (31.1)



$ 26.1

Adjusted income tax benefit/(expense)1 0.3



(1.9)



4.5



(7.6)

Income attributable to non-controlling interest 0.0



(0.3)



0.0



(0.5)

Adjusted net income/(loss) $ 3.6



$ 4.4



$ (26.5)



$ 17.9

















Adjusted earnings/(loss) per common share













Basic $ 0.10



$ 0.10



$ (0.71)



$ 0.40

Diluted $ 0.10



$ 0.10



$ (0.71)



$ 0.39

















Weighted average common shares outstanding used in

computing earnings/(loss) per common share













Basic 37,187,060



44,797,103



37,355,133



44,906,800

Diluted 37,243,495



45,309,002



37,355,133



45,415,774



_____________________________ 1Adjusted income tax benefit/(expense) reflects the Company's GAAP income tax benefit/(expense) adjusted for (a) taxable or deductible items affecting income tax benefit/(expense) that are unrelated to pre-tax income/(loss) in the period and (b) the tax effect of other taxable adjustments made to the Company's pre-tax income. The tax effect of the adjustments to pre-tax income/(loss) are calculated using the tax rate applicable for the jurisdiction within which each of the adjustments arose. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with a more consistent and stable basis for determining the impact of taxes on the Company's core continuing operations. 2Represents a contingency related to a legacy US regulatory matter Note: Dollars in millions, except per share data and where noted otherwise. Columns may not add due to rounding.

Adjusted Income Tax Reconciliation (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















GAAP pre-tax income/(loss) $ 3.1



$ 6.6



$ (31.3)



$ 26.2

GAAP Tax Rate 12.1 %

28.2 %

12.1 %

28.2 % Initial adjusted tax benefit/(expense)(1) (0.4)



(1.9)



3.8



(7.4)

















Uncertain tax position(3) 0.2



0.0



0.2



(0.2)

Basis adjustment(4) 0.5



0.0



0.5



0.0

Adjusted tax benefit/(expense) $ 0.3



$ (1.9)



$ 4.5



$ (7.6)

















Adjusted pre-tax income/(loss) $ 3.3



$ 6.6



$ (31.1)



$ 26.1

Adjusted tax rate(2) (9.1) %

28.8 %

14.5 %

29.1 %



1Initial adjusted tax benefit/(expense) calculated as GAAP pre-tax income multiplied by the YTD GAAP Tax Rate 2Adjusted tax rate calculated as adjusted tax benefit/(expense) divided by adjusted pre tax income/(loss) 3Q219 represents an adjustment of $0.2 million caused by a prior year's tax audit; H1 18 adjustment caused by a favorable tax ruling of $(0.2) million relating to a prior year included within Initial adjusted tax benefit/(expense) 4Represents a basis adjustment to deferred taxes of $0.5 million relating to a prior year

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents our earnings/(loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, purchased intangible amortization, convertible note interest, non-controlling interest, and certain one-time costs and benefits. This non-GAAP financial measure has certain limitations, including not having a standardized meaning and, therefore, our definition may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts. Thus, it may be more difficult to compare our financial performance to other companies'. We believe our reporting of adjusted EBITDA assists investors in evaluating our operating performance. However, because adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, such measure should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, other measures of our financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP, such as net income/(loss).

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net revenue $ 75.5



$ 84.2



$ 113.9



$ 182.5

Net income/(loss) from continuing operations 0.9



6.8



(27.4)



18.7

Net income/(loss) margin % 1 %

8 %

(24) %

10 %















Net income/(loss) from continuing operations $ 0.9



$ 6.8



$ (27.4)



$ 18.7

Depreciation and amortization 4.4



5.3



8.7



10.7

Purchased intangible amortization 1.9



3.6



5.2



7.3

Interest expense on long term borrowings 3.4



3.4



6.7



6.7

Income tax expense/(benefit) 2.2



(0.3)



(3.8)



7.4

Contingent provision 0.2



0.0



0.2



0.0

Impairment of investment 0.0



0.0



0.0



(0.1)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 13.0



$ 18.9



$ (10.4)



$ 50.8

Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 17 %

22 %

(9) %

28 %

_________________________ Note: Dollars in millions, except where noted otherwise. Columns may not add due to rounding. 1 Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue.

Segment Information:

ASC 280, Disclosures about Segments of an Enterprise and Related Information, establishes standards for reporting information about operating segments. Operating segments are defined as components of an enterprise about which separate financial information is available that is evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision-maker, or decision making group, in deciding how to allocate resources and in assessing performance. Reportable segments are defined as an operating segment that either (a) exceeds 10% of revenue, or (b) reported profit or loss in absolute amount exceeds 10% of profit of all operating segments that did not report a loss or (c) exceeds 10% of the combined assets of all operating segments. Based on the Company's management strategies, and common production, marketing, development and client coverage teams, the Company has concluded that it operates in two operating segments: Retail and Futures.

Retail



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Trading revenue $ 60.4



$ 72.1



$ 84.7



$ 156.3

Other retail revenue 4.3



2.4



8.2



3.9

Total revenue $ 64.7



$ 74.5



$ 92.9



$ 160.2

















Employee compensation and benefits 13.5



13.6



26.4



29.1

Selling and marketing 9.9



6.5



19.8



12.2

Referral fees 4.4



7.0



8.8



14.7

Other operating expenses 16.1



18.3



34.4



36.0

Segment Profit $ 20.9



$ 29.1



$ 3.6



$ 68.2

Segment Profit Margin % 32 %

39 %

4 %

43 %

_________________________ Note: Dollars in millions, except where noted otherwise. Columns may not add due to rounding.

Futures



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Trading revenue $ 10.2



$ 11.1



$ 18.2



$ 21.8

Other futures revenue 1.4



1.0



2.8



1.8

Total revenue $ 11.7



$ 12.1



$ 21.0



$ 23.6

















Employee compensation and benefits 2.8



2.9



5.0



5.4

Selling and marketing 0.2



0.2



0.5



0.4

Referral fees 3.1



3.4



5.8



7.2

Other operating expenses 3.4



3.6



6.7



7.3

Segment Profit $ 2.1



$ 2.1



$ 3.1



$ 3.3

Segment Profit Margin % 18 %

17 %

15 %

14 %

____________________________ Note: Dollars in millions, except where noted otherwise. Columns may not add due to rounding.

Corporate and Other



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 (Loss)/revenue $ (0.9)



$ (2.4)



$ 0.0



$ (1.3)

















Employee compensation and benefits 6.3



6.0



11.5



12.4

Selling and marketing 0.0



0.1



0.0



0.1

Other operating expenses 2.9



3.7



5.8



7.0

Loss $ (10.1)



$ (12.2)



$ (17.4)



$ (20.7)



____________________ Note: Dollars in millions, except where noted otherwise. Columns may not add due to rounding.