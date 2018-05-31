GAIN Capital to Participate in the Sandler O'Neill 2018 Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the GAIN Capital website (http://ir.gaincapital.com), with a replay of the webcast accessible for 90 days following the presentation.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides innovative trading technology and execution services to retail and institutional investors worldwide, with multiple access points to OTC markets and global exchanges across a wide range of asset classes, including foreign exchange, commodities, and global equities. GAIN Capital is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, with a global presence across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For further company information, visit www.gaincapital.com .

