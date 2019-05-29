GAIN Capital to Participate in the Sandler O'Neill 2019 Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference

BEDMINSTER, N.J., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. ("the Company") (NYSE: GCAP), a leading global provider of online trading services, today announced that Glenn Stevens, CEO, is scheduled to speak at the Sandler O'Neill Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference at the Parker New York Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 9:00 AM ET. The company will also hold one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at the conference. Interested investors should contact their Sandler O'Neill representative.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the GAIN Capital website (http://ir.gaincapital.com), with a replay of the webcast accessible for 90 days following the presentation.

About GAIN

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides innovative trading technology and execution services to retail and institutional investors worldwide, with multiple access points to OTC markets and global exchanges across a wide range of asset classes, including foreign exchange, commodities, and global equities. GAIN Capital is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, with a global presence across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For further company information, visit www.gaincapital.com.

