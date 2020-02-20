GAIN Capital to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) ("GAIN" or "the Company"), a global provider of online trading services, will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings on Thursday, February 27, 2020 before the U.S. market opens. A conference call to discuss GAIN's financial and operating results will be held on the same day at 8:30 am ET.

Conference Call:

Participants may access the live call by dialling +1 888.349.0112 (US Domestic), or +1 412.317.6001 (International). Please let the operator know you would like to join the GAIN Capital call.

A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a PDF copy of the earnings presentation, will be available on the Investor Relations section of the GAIN Capital website (http://ir.gaincapital.com).

An audio replay will be made available for one month starting approximately one hour after the call by dialling +1 877.344.7529 from the U.S. or +1 412.317.0088 from abroad and entering the passcode 10139017#.

For more corporate information or to sign up for alerts, please visit: http://ir.gaincapital.com.

About GAIN

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides innovative trading technology and execution services to retail and institutional investors worldwide, with multiple access points to OTC markets and global exchanges across a wide range of asset classes, including foreign exchange, commodities, and global equities. GAIN Capital is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, with a global presence across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For further company information, visit www.gaincapital.com.

SOURCE GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc.

