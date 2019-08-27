Gain insights from top leaders into their successful business strategies
The Economic Club of Phoenix, hosted by the W. P. Carey School of Business, announces 2019-20 speaker lineup
Aug 27, 2019, 09:00 ET
TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Economic Club of Phoenix speaker series — hosted by the W. P. Carey School of Business — is celebrating its 35th anniversary and has become the preeminent Arizona forum for the exchange of ideas about business and the economy.
Every year, Phoenix-area audiences are invited to attend the club's luncheons to hear from some major names in the business world and have a chance to network and engage.
Senior executives of adidas, PetSmart, and Cox are among those slated to speak during the new Economic Club of Phoenix season.
"It's an honor to host leaders from some of the most recognized, influential companies in the world," said Amy Hillman, dean of Arizona State University's W. P. Carey School of Business. "As a university, we are always excited to bring this event to the local community because it creates such a wonderful avenue for business professionals to connect and learn from one another."
ECP 2019–20 speaker lineup
Friday, Sept. 27, 2019
First ECP luncheon of the season featuring adidas North America President Zion Armstrong
Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
Spirit of Enterprise Award Luncheon honoring State Forty Eight
Camelback Golf Club
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
Economic Forecast Luncheon, featuring:
- Robert J. Barro, Paul M. Warburg Professor of Economics at Harvard University
- Bart Hobijn, applied macroeconomist, W. P. Carey School of Business
- Lee McPheters, research professor of economics, director of the JPMorgan Chase Economic Outlook Center, W. P. Carey School of Business
Phoenix Convention Center, West Ballroom
Thursday, Jan.16, 2020
ECP luncheon featuring PetSmart CEO J.K. Symancyk
Camelback Golf Club
Thursday, March 12, 2020
ECP luncheon featuring Cox President and CEO Alex Taylor
Camelback Golf Club
Thursday, April 9, 2020
Executive of the Year Award Luncheon honoring The Carlisle Companies President and CEO Christian Koch
JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Annual Economic Outlook Luncheon featuring W. P. Carey economists:
- Dennis Hoffman, director of the L. William Seidman Research Institute
- Lee McPheters, research professor of economics, director of the JPMorgan Chase Economic Outlook Center
- Mark Stapp, executive director, Master of Real Estate Development program
Camelback Golf Club
Each luncheon runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with the exception of December's economic forecast, which is scheduled from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Tickets for nonmembers are available for $85. Funds in excess of the cost of lunch are used to support scholarships and faculty research at the W. P. Carey School of Business. Guests are subject to change.
For more information about the club or to reserve seats, visit econclubphx.org or call 480-727-0596. Journalists interested in covering an event are asked to RSVP in advance.
SOURCE W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University
