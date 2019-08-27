Gain insights from top leaders into their successful business strategies

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Economic Club of Phoenix speaker series — hosted by the W. P. Carey School of Business — is celebrating its 35th anniversary and has become the preeminent Arizona forum for the exchange of ideas about business and the economy.

Every year, Phoenix-area audiences are invited to attend the club's luncheons to hear from some major names in the business world and have a chance to network and engage.

Senior executives of adidas, PetSmart, and Cox are among those slated to speak during the new Economic Club of Phoenix season.

"It's an honor to host leaders from some of the most recognized, influential companies in the world," said Amy Hillman, dean of Arizona State University's W. P. Carey School of Business. "As a university, we are always excited to bring this event to the local community because it creates such a wonderful avenue for business professionals to connect and learn from one another."

ECP 2019–20 speaker lineup

Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

First ECP luncheon of the season featuring adidas North America President Zion Armstrong

Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019

Spirit of Enterprise Award Luncheon honoring State Forty Eight

Camelback Golf Club

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

Economic Forecast Luncheon, featuring:

Robert J. Barro , Paul M. Warburg Professor of Economics at Harvard University

, Paul M. Warburg Professor of Economics at Bart Hobijn , applied macroeconomist, W. P. Carey School of Business

, applied macroeconomist, W. P. of Business Lee McPheters , research professor of economics, director of the JPMorgan Chase Economic Outlook Center, W. P. Carey School of Business

Phoenix Convention Center, West Ballroom

Thursday, Jan.16, 2020

ECP luncheon featuring PetSmart CEO J.K. Symancyk

Camelback Golf Club

Thursday, March 12, 2020

ECP luncheon featuring Cox President and CEO Alex Taylor

Camelback Golf Club

Thursday, April 9, 2020

Executive of the Year Award Luncheon honoring The Carlisle Companies President and CEO Christian Koch

JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Annual Economic Outlook Luncheon featuring W. P. Carey economists:

Dennis Hoffman , director of the L. William Seidman Research Institute

, director of the L. William Seidman Research Institute Lee McPheters , research professor of economics, director of the JPMorgan Chase Economic Outlook Center

, research professor of economics, director of the JPMorgan Chase Economic Outlook Center Mark Stapp , executive director, Master of Real Estate Development program

Camelback Golf Club

Each luncheon runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with the exception of December's economic forecast, which is scheduled from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Tickets for nonmembers are available for $85. Funds in excess of the cost of lunch are used to support scholarships and faculty research at the W. P. Carey School of Business. Guests are subject to change.

For more information about the club or to reserve seats, visit econclubphx.org or call 480-727-0596. Journalists interested in covering an event are asked to RSVP in advance.

