Gainbridge, a Group 1001 Company, Announces Chief Strategy Officer for Life and Annuity, Minji Ro

ZIONSVILLE, Ind., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gainbridge®, a Group 1001 company, announced that Minji Ro has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer for the life and annuity businesses. Ro has extensive experience in financial services, process improvement, and implementing forward-thinking strategies that align with the company's growth plans. Justin Wee will transition to be the head of Gainbridge Marketing after serving as Chief Strategy Officer for the past year.

"Minji's proven track record of leadership is an ideal fit as we drive change and innovation," said Bill Shelton, Group 1001 Chief Marketing Officer. "Throughout her career, she has demonstrated innovative problem-solving and an ability to drive teams toward success."

With more than 17 years of professional experience in the financial services industry, Ro was most recently the co-founder, CEO of Parity, an at-scale platform offering brands the opportunity to partner with professional women athletes across virtually all sports for campaigns and appearances. Before that, Ro served in a number of leadership roles, including Director, Global Markets Division – Structured Solutions at Deutsche Bank Securities and Vice President, Securities Division – Private Investor Products Group at Goldman, Sachs & Co.

"I am excited to join an industry-leading organization like Gainbridge," said Ro. "The company continues to be at the forefront of the evolving industry. We have a clear focus on growth and expanding our product and service offerings to deepen the relationship with our customers."  

Ro holds a BA in Mathematical Methods in the Social Sciences and Economics from Northwestern University.

About Gainbridge®

Founded in 2018, Gainbridge®, a Group 1001 company, is an insurtech that empowers consumers to take control of their financial future with solutions that are accessible to everyone no matter their budget or financial knowledge. Its platform provides access to financial products that are simple, intuitive, and backed by smart technology with no complexity or hidden fees. Gainbridge® is headquartered in Zionsville, Indiana. For more information, visit www.gainbridge.io or follow and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Group 1001

Group 1001 Insurance Holdings, LLC ("Group 1001") is a technology-driven financial services company with a mission to empower customers, employees, and communities by making innovative products accessible to everyone. Group 1001 strives to demystify how insurance and annuity products are purchased today by leveraging technology to provide intuitive financial solutions for all Americans. As part of its mission, Group 1001 invests in strategic partnerships to connect with and transform communities through education and sports. As of March 31, 2023, Group 1001 had combined assets under management of approximately $60.1 billion and comprises the following brands: Delaware Life, Gainbridge®, Clear Spring Health, Clear Spring Property and Casualty Group, and Clear Spring Life.

