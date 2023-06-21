Gainbridge®, a Group 1001 Company, Announces Vice President of Marketing, Adam Harrington

Industry leader continues to grow in talent and innovation

ZIONSVILLE, Ind., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gainbridge®, a Group 1001 company, announced the appointment of Adam Harrington to the position of Vice President of Marketing. With more than 13 years of experience leading customer growth and helping companies elevate their marketing, Harrington will use his extensive background to lead the company's integrated marketing and brand strategies.

"Adam has a proven track record of growing brands who are disruptors in their respective fields, and we are thrilled to have him join Gainbridge® as we set to transform the insurance industry," said Bill Shelton, Group 1001 Chief Marketing Officer. "He is a proven leader who has a deep knowledge of how to build a brand and understands the customer's needs."

Throughout his career, Harrington has worked with Fortune 75 companies to start-ups, holding various roles of increasing responsibility. Harrington most recently served as Vice President of Growth at Metromile/Lemonade. Prior to that, he served as Head of Marketing Technology at Liberty Mutual Insurance. He has extensive experience with digital strategy and the fintech space.

"I'm excited to work with the industry's top talent to grow the Gainbridge® brand," Harrington said. "I believe we can demystify insurance-based investment products, putting them in the hands of more customers to help them reach their financial milestones. We'll do this by building a best-in-class marketing team to grow our B2B and B2C distribution models."

Harrington holds a bachelor's degree in marketing and business from Emerson College. He was born, raised, and currently lives in Boston.

About Gainbridge®

Founded in 2018, Gainbridge®, a Group 1001 company, is an insurtech that empowers consumers to take control of their financial future with solutions that are accessible to everyone no matter their budget or financial knowledge. Its platform provides access to financial products that are simple, intuitive, and backed by smart technology with no complexity or hidden fees. Gainbridge® is headquartered in Zionsville, Indiana. For more information, visit www.gainbridge.io or follow and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Group 1001

Group 1001 Insurance Holdings, LLC ("Group 1001") is a technology-driven financial services company with a mission to empower customers, employees, and communities by making innovative products accessible to everyone. Group 1001 strives to demystify how insurance and annuity products are purchased today by leveraging technology to provide intuitive financial solutions for all Americans. As part of its mission, Group 1001 invests in strategic partnerships to connect with and transform communities through education and sports. As of March 31, 2023, Group 1001 had combined assets under management of approximately $60.1 billion and comprises the following brands: Delaware Life, Gainbridge®, Gainbridge Life, Clear Spring Health, Clear Spring Insurance, and Clear Spring Life.

