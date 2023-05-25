Gainbridge Announces Launch of Its New B2B Insurance-as-a-Service Platform and Partnership with SAVE

News provided by

Group 1001

25 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

ZIONSVILLE, Ind., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gainbridge Insurance Agency, LLC ("Gainbridge"), a Group 1001 company, announced today the upcoming launch of its business-to-business (B2B) "insurance-as-a-service" platform targeting leading financial technology companies with turnkey, intuitive savings, and retirement solutions for their consumers.

Today, Gainbridge® offers simple, commission-free annuity products with compelling returns through its digital-first user interface. With this new expansion, Gainbridge® will offer white-labelled investment products to its business partners, providing industry-leading risk management, regulatory and compliance oversight, and product development infrastructure.

Launching later this year, the new B2B platform will be an API-based, cloud-native platform, designed with flexibility and ease of integration in mind. Companies that partner with Gainbridge® can expect seamless integration of applications to enable policy issuance, policy administration, and reporting that are tailored to their unique brand, user experience and design. This new development marks an exciting opportunity for consumer finance companies looking to launch innovative and diversified financial products.

"The world of consumer finance is growing increasingly fragmented as individuals demand direct access to products and services and greater control over how their finances get managed," said Justin Wee, Chief Strategy Officer, Life & Annuity, at Group 1001. "We're excited to help address the needs in the 'save', 'invest', and 'protect' legs of the consumer financial journey, and we want to empower companies by making it easier to offer these to their customers by bringing down the barriers to entry in the insurance world."

One of Gainbridge's® first partners, SAVE, a Houston-based "savetech" platform, sees the value of fixed annuities in providing additional yield for its customers. SAVE started working with Gainbridge® earlier this year and sees the technology investment to streamline purchases of annuities offered on the Gainbridge® platform as a differentiator in the insurance space. "Our partnership with Gainbridge® is changing how investments in annuities are made with a technology solution that allows us to process annuities paperlessly," said Michael Nelskyla, CEO and Founder of SAVE. "We're fortunate to count Gainbridge® as a trusted partner."

For more information on the Gainbridge® B2B offering, visit enterprise.gainbridge.io.

About Gainbridge®

Founded in 2018, Gainbridge® is an insurtech subsidiary of Group 1001 that empowers consumers to take control of their financial future with solutions that are accessible to everyone no matter their budget or financial knowledge. Its platform provides access to financial products that are simple, intuitive, and backed by smart technology with no complexity or hidden fees. Gainbridge® is headquartered in Zionsville, Indianapolis. For more information, visit www.gainbridge.io or follow and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About SAVE

Save® Advisers, LLC ("Save®") is an SEC-registered investment advisor and banking solutions provider that is bringing sophisticated investments to consumers looking for higher returns on their savings without risks of the stock market. Save was created by a team of financial industry veterans and technologists with experience at such well-respected financial firms and organizations as Goldman Sachs, UBS, and NASA. Learn more at www.joinsave.com.

About Group 1001

Group 1001 Insurance Holdings, LLC ("Group 1001") is a technology-driven financial services company with a mission to empower customers, employees, and communities by making innovative products accessible to everyone. Group 1001 strives to demystify how insurance and annuity products are purchased today by leveraging technology to provide intuitive financial solutions for all Americans. As part of its mission, Group 1001 invests in strategic partnerships to connect with and transform communities through education and sports. As of December 31, 2022, Group 1001 had combined assets under management of approximately $58.5 billion and comprises the following brands: Delaware Life, Gainbridge®, Gainbridge Life, Clear Spring Health, Clear Spring Insurance, and Clear Spring Life.

For more information, contact [email protected]

SOURCE Group 1001

