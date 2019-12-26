Gainbridge LPGA At Boca Rio Announces Women's Leadership Summit Presented By Versant Health

BALTIMORE, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio is pleased to announce the event week will feature the Women's Leadership Summit presented by Versant Health on January 21, 2020. The half-day summit will highlight female leaders from a variety of industries, creating a space to empower women, strengthen skills, build networks and inspire lasting change.

The summit, hosted at Boca Rio Golf Club, will feature a panel headlined by female business leaders, stories of ingenuity from pioneering women, and a fireside chat with an LPGA Tour professional. The day will also include networking opportunities and luncheon.

"The Women's Leadership Summit will be an opportunity to showcase the powerful experiences of women in healthcare, business, and sports who are leaders in our communities," said Kirk Rothrock, CEO of Versant Health. "We're proud to continue our work to help empower women and encourage them to serve in leadership roles both on and off the golf course."

Event details can be found at https://www.gainbridgelpga.com/wls/, along with ticket and scheduling information. You can follow along with the conversation online and via social media using #GainbridgeLPGA and #VersantHealthWLS.

About Versant Health

Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 33 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers. For more information visit versanthealth.com.

About Group 1001

Gainbridge is a member of Group One Thousand One ("Group1001"), a family of companies striving to make accumulation and insurance products more useful and intuitive for everyone. Group1001 has combined assets under management of approximately $36 billion and continues to look for opportunities to help disciplined investors grow and protect their savings. Group1001's family of brands includes Gainbridge, Delaware Life, Relay and Clear Spring.

Group1001 also believes education and sports have the power to transform communities. Its corporate social programs to date have spanned 22 states, positively impacting over 200,000 youths, and have included public and private partnerships to revitalize youth sports fields in at-risk communities and the creation of mentoring and education programs.

About Boca Rio Golf Club

Located in the heart of Boca Raton, Boca Rio Golf Club is a member-owned luxury golf club unlike any other in Southeast Florida. Founded in 1967 and designed by world-renowned architect Robert Von Hagge, Boca Rio is situated on 200 acres of native Florida wilderness and offers a unique combination of design, layout and condition primed for the best golfers in the world. Boca Rio Golf Club is honored to host the inaugural Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, beginning in 2020. Learn more at www.bocariogolf.com.

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world's leading professional golf organization for women. Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Daytona Beach, Fla., the association celebrates a diverse and storied membership with more than 2,300 members representing more than 30 countries. With a vision to inspire, empower, educate and entertain by showcasing the very best of women's golf, LPGA Tour Professionals compete across the globe, while the Symetra Tour, the official development and qualifying tour of the LPGA, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. Learn more at www.LPGA.com.

SOURCE Versant Health

Related Links

versanthealth.com

