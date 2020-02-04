Gainesville Dental Associates Launches Smile Makeover Giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Va., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gainesville Dental Associates (GDA), a Gainesville Virginia-based dental practice, announced they're launching a Smile Makeover Giveaway. At the end of the giveaway, which began on 01/01/2020, GDA will award a smile makeover to one lucky recipient. Northern Virginia residents are encouraged to send their nominations via email to Community@GainesvilleDentalAssociates.com before 03/31/2020.

GDA's dental office provides a pleasant, comfortable, and safe environment for patients of all ages. As one of the oldest and most reputable dental practices in Western Prince William County, GDA is well prepared to provide a variety of general, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry services.

"This is a great opportunity for GDA to give back to the community and assist a person in need," said Dr. Batistas, Owner of GDA "A smile makeover can enhance a person's appearance, boost their self-confidence, and help someone living with chronic dental pain. GDA is excited to donate a beautiful smile to one special person in our 2020 Smile Makeover Giveaway!"

The GDA smile makeover combines cosmetic treatments and restorative procedures to help the recipient eliminate dental pain and achieve a gorgeous smile. Although treatments will vary based on recipient needs, the smile makeover may include a variety of cosmetic dental treatments such as tooth whitening, veneers, teeth straightening, bonding and contouring, and/or replacement of metal fillings. The smile makeover could also include a variety of restorative dental treatments such as dental implants, crowns, and/or bridges. GDA's board-certified dentists have extensive experience performing total smile transformations utilizing the latest techniques and technologies.

A dental makeover provides numerous benefits. Recipients often say they experience an increased confidence, improved oral function, and significant reduction of pain associated with oral health problems.

GDA will donate a smile makeover to one Western Prince William County recipient. The dental practice is asking residents to nominate any deserving community members for this giveaway. Potential candidates include area residents dealing with ongoing oral health problems, tooth aches, jaw pain, misaligned teeth, and other dental issues.

Nominations must include the nominee's name, contact information, the reason they deserve a smile makeover and a detailed description of their past dental experience. Photographs are not necessary but strongly recommended. Nominees must live within Fauquier County or Western Prince William County to qualify. All nominations due by 03/31/2020. GDA will select one winner to receive comprehensive dental work designed to improve their overall oral health and smile.

