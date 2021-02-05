"Gainesville Relief" Offers Support for Families Affected by the Poultry Facility Accident

GAINESVILLE, Ga., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to support the families of the six valued employees who died in the tragic January 28th, 2021 accident that occurred at The Foundation Food Group facility in Gainesville, Georgia, the Northeast Georgia Latino Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), Georgia Poultry Federation (GPF), US Poultry Foundation (USPF) and Foundation Food Group are working together to assist the families of those lost by establishing "Gainesville Relief."

The NGLCC, GPF and USPF join Foundation Food Group in extending deepest sympathies and prayers to the families and friends of our lost team members:

Saulo Suarez-Bernal

Jose De-Jesus Elias-Cabrera

Corey Alan Murphy

Nelly Perez-Rafael

Victor Vellez

Edgar Vera-Garcia

"Gainesville Relief" was created to provide financial support to those who were impacted by this terrible loss. "We are extremely grateful for the generosity and gestures of those who are contributing as well as the coordinated efforts of the NGLCC, GPF and USPF," stated Jerry Wilson, president and CEO Foundation Food Group. "This is a touching example of the Georgia community pulling together to help one another during this difficult time," Wilson continued.

Funds will be collected through the U.S. Poultry & Egg Harold E. Ford Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation. Donations can be made directly to the U.S. Poultry & Egg Harold E. Ford Foundation, 1530 Cooledge Road, Tucker, Georgia 30084. Donations by check should reference "Gainesville Relief" in the memo section. Please reach out to the Georgia Poultry Federation (www.gapf.org) or the Northeast Georgia Latino Chamber of Commerce (www.neglatinochamber.com ) for more details.

Foundation Food Group is also providing counseling services for their team members from CIGNA Employee Assistance Program, Anthem Administrative EAP Services and Market Place Chaplains Service provided by bilingual representatives. The company asks for thoughts and prayers for their team members, their families, friends, and co-workers as they all cope with this terrible loss.

For more information, please contact Foundation Food Group, Inc., 2093 Industrial Dr., Gainesville, GA 30504

For additional media inquiries, please contact Paula Williams at 714-547-6383 or email [email protected].

SOURCE Foundation Food Group