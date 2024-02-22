Gainful Solutions Welcomes New Senior Consultants

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Managing Partners of Gainful Solutions, Ambassador Michael Ranneberger and Mr. Soheil Nazari-Kangarlou, and their Partners, Mr. Stephen Hayes and retired Colonel Dr. Isaiah Wilson, are honored to welcome Dr. Genevieve Lester and Mr. Vance Martin as senior consultants.

Genevieve Lester Vance Martin

Dr. Genevieve Lester served as the De Serio Chair of Strategic Intelligence at the US Army War College from 2016 until 2023. She was academic lead for intelligence matters and advised senior leadership at the Army War College. She recently engaged Director of the Central Intelligence Agency William Burns in a fireside chat for students and faculty. She is an Associate Fellow for Strategic Intelligence at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. She has served as faculty and coordinator of intelligence studies at the Security Studies Program, School of Foreign Service and as a senior fellow at the Center for Security Studies at Georgetown. She has held positions at the National Defense University, Chatham House, and the RAND Corporation. She holds a PhD and MA in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley, an MA in International Economics/International Law and Organizations from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, and a BA in history from Carleton College. She began her career at the Survivors of the Shoah Visual History Foundation, Steven Spielberg's visual history project. She is the author of the award-winning When Should State Secrets Stay Secret? Democratic Governance, Accountability, and Intelligence and numerous other publications.

Vance G. Martin has devoted his life to advancing international nature , uniting wildlife and wildland protection with the needs of human communities. He created and built-out the WILD Foundation, a US based, globally-focused non-profit known for its many signature programs, including the World Wilderness Congress, Nature Needs Half, Mali Elephant Project, among others. He is President (Emeritus) of Wilderness Foundation Global, an international alliance of conservation groups. Vance has worked and/or lived in more than 100 countries, collaborating with a network he helped to create that focuses on protecting wild nature while meeting the needs of and working in partnership with indigenous and local communities. To create effective and enduring solutions, Martin has a firm commitment to the importance of culture as an equal partner to science, policy, and economics. This includes the critical role of youth and of indigenous peoples in crafting solutions for our collective future by being at the negotiating table from the beginning and engaging decision-makers at all levels from heads of state, to CEOs, to local leaders. He is a founder/Co-Chairman of the Wilderness Specialist Group in the World Commission on Protected Areas/IUCN; a Director of the International Conservation Caucus Foundation (Washington DC); a Trustee of the Cheetah Conservation Fund (Namibia); an International Advisor to EcoForum Global (China); and on the International Advisory Board, Sanctuary Nature Foundation (India).

Find us at www.gainfulsolutions.com

Media contact:

Alex Casanova

[email protected]

4158462501

SOURCE Gainful Solutions