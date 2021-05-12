Gaining Access to Crypto Mining Operations Has Never Been Easier

VANCOUVER, B.C., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group - Demand for cryptocurrency is on the rise, and now efforts both good and bad are being made for people to get their hands on digital money for their own. A new collaborative effort recently formed between Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is being rolled out to detect cryptocurrency mining malware on the equipment of those who aren't aware. But for those who are aware, and want to get their own cryptocurrency assets, gaining access to the mining process is quickly becoming easier, through even livestreaming platforms such as Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE: HP) (OTCQB: HLLPF), or dedicated miners such as Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) or HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCQX: HVBTF) (TSXV: HIVE).

It's no wonder that interest in digital coins is high. "Demand on the crypto side has been multiple-fold to what we initially expected. There's a lot of excitement," said PayPal president and CEO Dan Schulman in an interview with Time magazine.

While Bitcoin (BTC) still leads the way as the biggest player in the game, the market has also seen a steep rise in interest for Dogecoin (DOGE), which surprised many by breaking out from being simply a "meme currency" and surging 400% to a combined value worth $40 billion.

The timing for the rise of DOGE interest couldn't have been better for social media streaming platform Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE: HP) (OTC: HLLPF). Thanks to a newly signed agreement to access 12,500 mining rigs dedicated to mining both DOGE and Litecoin (LTC), users of the popular platform can now take on a significant part of the DOGE/LTC mining action. These Mining Assets deliver a combined hash rate of 6.25 TH/s—amounting to 2.1% of the entire current LTC network hash rate.

It was a recent as February 2021 that a new chip was developed and announced to be capable of mining both Litecoin and Dogecoin simultaneously.

"We are excited to expand our crypto strategy to also include Dogecoin and Litecoin, which we believe will play an increasingly important role in the cryptocurrency world going forward," said Hello Pal's Founder and Chairman, KL Wong. "The Hello Pal community, especially what we envision for it to become, is a natural fit with the Dogecoin/Litecoin community, and this deal allows us to become a key player in it."

The public reaction Hello Pal's involvement in the Dogecoin movement, resulted in an unprecedented surge in traffic of over 1000% to the official company website causing a website server overload and a temporary outage.

"The sharp increase in activity on our website and the Hello Pal app validates the clear position we have taken on Dogecoin as well as on cryptocurrency in general," added Wong. "We're ecstatic that our choice of cryptocurrencies to mine seems to have been validated especially by the recent incredible surge in market interest and activity of Dogecoin. As far as we are aware, upon completion of this transaction, we shall be the only publicly listed company with primary exposure to Dogecoin."

According to their website, Hello Pal is giving its users a chance to own or part-own cryptocurrency mining rigs, and enjoy the experience and rewards of mining Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Litecoin (LTC), all without the hassle of finding/acquiring a suitable miner, complicated hardware/software setup, expensive electricity bills and/or endless maintenance.

Now between Hello Pal and its strategic partners, the company has over 40,000 miners available to its users allowing them to own their own miner and start mining BTC, ETH, DOGE and LTC.

By having dedicated miners for this activity, Hello Pal can keep its users on the straight and narrow path towards legal acquisition of cryptocurrencies—unlike the criminal activity that Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) are currently tackling.

Microsoft recently announced its plans to integrate Intel Threat Detection Technology (TDT) into its Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. The company says this will enhance its detection capabilities and prevent cryptocurrency mining malware.

Since Q4 2020, there has been a significant increase in malicious attacks on cryptocurrency mining. According to a recent report, there was a 53% increase quarter-over-quarter in these malicious attacks.

Intel assured that its threat detection doesn't create a performance hit. TDT can offload performance-intensive workloads to the integrated graphics controller, alleviating the CPU to perform other tasks.

It appears that Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) hasn't slowed any in its mining of BTC. The company had a hot March 2021, producing 187 BTC (roughly US$10.3 million as of April 27, 2021) for an increase of 80% over the previous March. Riot also produced 491 BTC (~US$27 million as of April 27, 2021) in Q1 2021, up 75% over Q1 2020 production.

In early April, Riot announced a large-scale contract for the purchase of 42,000 S19j Antminers for $138.5 million. The purchase significantly increased Riot's overall potential Bitcoin mining hash rate, which is now estimated to reach approximately 5 exahash per second (EH/s) by the end of 2021, and 7.7 EH/s once fully deployed by the end of 2022. This level of growth represents a 93% increase over Riot's previously estimated committed hash rate capacity of 4.0 EH/s by October 2021.

Also expanding its operations has been HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTC: HVBTF) (TSXV: HIVE). The Canadian-based miner recently completed its latest acquisition of a Green Energy 50 MW Data Centre in New Brunswick, with potential to further grow to 80 MW.

Through the acquisition HIVE more than doubled its total available power capacity globally again to approximately 100 MW. At that rate, HIVE is among the largest of any publicly-listed cryptocurrency miners, especially when it comes to mining Ethereum (ETH).

By adding this new Bitcoin mining facility in New Brunswick, HIVE further diversified its existing portfolio, which now includes a facility in Quebec, and Ethereum-focused GPU mining operations in Sweden and Iceland.

https://usanewsgroup.com/2020/11/16/live-streaming-is-taking-the-market-by-storm/

DISCLAIMER:

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Hello Pal International Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Hello Pal International Inc. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Hello Pal International Inc. which were purchased in the open market (a market cross) directly from the engagement of our agreement with the company. MIQ will not buy or sell shares of Hello Pal International Inc. for a minimum of 72 hours of this post date (November 17, 2020), but reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Hello Pal International Inc. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

USA News Group is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with USA News Group or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by USA News Group are solely those of USA News Group and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

