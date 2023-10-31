Gaining Popularity for Holistic Health Benefits, Global Glutathione Sales Set to Total US$ 845.0 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global glutathione market is growing rapidly, driven by rising awareness of its health benefits and versatility in different applications. Manufacturers are innovating to meet growing demand, which is expected to boost the market further.

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Comprehensive Analysis of the Global Glutathione Market by Reduced and Oxidized Glutathione, with Growth Opportunities and Revenue Forecast for 2023-2033

As per the latest report, the worldwide glutathione market value is expected to rise from US$ 359.0 million in 2023 to US$ 845.0 million by 2033. Over the forecast period, global glutathione demand will increase at a CAGR of 8.2%.

The growing awareness about antioxidants and health benefits is a key factor that will likely increase the demand and be a growth factor for the glutathione industry. Similarly, the rising demand for anti-aging products such as glutathione due to their supporting cellular health and skin-lightening properties is set to boost the market during the forecast period.

Glutathione's antioxidant properties make it versatile in several end-use applications such as nutritional supplements, sports nutrition, cosmetics, skincare, and more. This contributes to its rising popularity and is expected to boost the sales of glutathione.

To increase brand preference and sales, glutathione manufacturers are adopting different strategies. These include investing in research and development and launching new glutathione-formulations that meet specific end-user demand.

Continuous innovation is helping companies to build a strong brand image by offering unique solutions to consumers. These new product launches are expected to boost the global glutathione market.

For example, CJ Food & Nutrition Tech launched its functional nutrition brand, Active Nrich. The new solution will be produced by natural fermentation containing glutathione as its key ingredient, which can be used as raw material for several health foods.

Key Takeaways from the Glutathione Market Report-

The global glutathione market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 845.0 million by 2033.

is expected to reach a valuation of by 2033. Global demand for glutathione will likely soar at an 8.2 % CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. By product type, the reduced glutathione (GSH) segment is set to total US$ 98.6 million in 2033.

in 2033. Based on product form, the oral capsules or tablet segment is expected to thrive at 5.9% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. By end-use application, the nutraceutical supplement segment is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% through 2033.

through 2033. Europe is set to hold a prominent value share of 23.8% in the global market by 2033.

is set to hold a prominent value share of in the global market by 2033. China's glutathione market value is set to total US$ 56.7 million by 2033.

glutathione market value is set to total by 2033. Sales in the United States are anticipated to climb at a CAGR of 6.8% during the assessment period.

are anticipated to climb at a CAGR of during the assessment period. India is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during the projection period.

"The glutathione market continues to flourish due to its essential roles in antioxidant defense, immune support, and detoxification. Rising health awareness and ongoing research are expected to drive its popularity, leading to sustained market growth and increased product offerings," says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Glutathione Market Research Report Coverage:

Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2023 US$ 359.0 million Market Forecast Value in 2033 US$ 845.0 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 4.8% CAGR Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis Volume (MT) and Value (US$ million) Key Regions Covered Latin America, North America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered Canada, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, South Africa, Central Africa, and others Key Market Segments Covered Product Type, Product Form, End-use Application, and Region Key Companies Profiled Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd.

Shandong Jincheng Bio-pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

KOHJIN Life Sciences

Now Foods

Mitsubishi Corporation Life Science Limited

Bachem

Lypo-Spheric

Ajinomoto Group

Atrium Innovations

Competitive Landscape

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., Shandong Jincheng Bio-pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., KOHJIN Life Sciences, Now Foods, Mitsubishi Corporation Life Science Limited, Bachem, Lypo-Spheric, Ajinomoto Group, and Atrium Innovations are key glutathione manufacturers listed in the report.

Key companies are focusing on expanding their portfolios by launching new products. They are also implementing strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, advertisements, agreements, and mergers to stay relevant in the market.

For instance,

In 2021, ForeWin launched a new product range, Saejin White . It is a capsule product that combines active ingredients and nourishes the skin from the inside out.

Get More Valuable Insights into the Glutathione Market Report

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global glutathione market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033. The study incorporates compelling insights on the glutathione market based on product type (reduced glutathione (GSH), oxidized glutathione (GSSG), liposomal glutathione, N-acetylcysteine (NAC), S-acetyl glutathione), product form (oral capsules or tablets, lozenges, liquids, intravenous (IV) glutathione, topical creams, inhalation), and end-use application (nutritional supplements/ nutraceutical supplements, skin care, respiratory health, intravenous (IV) therapy, sports nutrition, chronic illness management, cosmetics, Food preservation, pharmaceuticals) across several regions.

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights (FMI) helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and one million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

About the Author:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

