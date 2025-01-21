Gainline Capital Partners Acquires Manufacturer M&M International

Jeff Robertson named CEO of M&M, a leading supplier of stainless-steel tubing

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gainline Capital Partners ("Gainline") announced today that it has acquired M&M International ("M&M"), a leading manufacturer of precision-engineered stainless-steel tubing, primarily for the medical device end market. M&M is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

"We are excited to build on M&M's 30-year track record of supplying customers with high-quality products," said Allan Weinstein, Managing Partner at Gainline. "M&M is well positioned for accelerated organic growth and we plan to pursue strategic add-on acquisitions to further advance its position in the market."

In conjunction with the acquisition, Jeff Robertson was appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Robertson is an experienced leader in the medical device manufacturing industry and was most recently the Chief Operating Officer of Solesis. Joining Robertson are Ed Graf as Chief Financial Officer, and Chris Pleibel as Chief Commercial Officer. "Jeff, Ed, and Chris bring a wealth of experience and proven track records of scaling businesses," said Rob Dellinger, Principal at Gainline. "We are thrilled to partner with them in the next stage of M&M's growth."

M&M is a leading producer of 304 and 316-grade stainless steel small-diameter tubing for medical devices and other high precision applications. M&M also recently launched its 17-7 stainless steel product offering, further expanding its market position. "We are pleased to introduce 17-7 as part of our product portfolio," said Robertson. "This expansion reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality, specialized solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers. By broadening our capabilities, we are positioned as an even stronger partner in supporting their critical applications."

The acquisition of M&M comes at a particularly active time for Gainline as it deploys its second Fund. Last week the firm announced a majority investment in IMS Technologies, a leading audiovisual and systems integration company based in Pennsylvania.

About Gainline Capital Partners

Gainline Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in U.S.-based middle-market companies. The firm invests in established, growth-oriented companies prioritizing first institutional capital partnership opportunities, helping execute management teams' vision, driving sustainable growth, and creating long-term value. For more information, visit www.gainlinecapital.com.

About M&M International

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ, M&M manufactures precision-engineered small-diameter stainless steel tubing (SDSST) for mission-critical medical device applications. With a diverse product offering, M&M offers high quality tubing at attractive price points. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://mmtubing.com.

SOURCE Gainline Capital Partners