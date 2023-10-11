GAINS' Customer Success Drives Record Market Momentum with 42 Percent Revenue Growth

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GAINS, a profitable leading provider of cloud-based solutions for optimizing supply chain performance, today announced record growth as the company's Performance Optimization Platform revenue increased 42 percent year-over-year, contributing to a 115 percent net customer retention rate.

"The incremental and rapid results that our customers are achieving is propelling our market momentum," said Dave Shrager, President of GAINS. "I'd like to thank our customers for partnering with GAINS to drive positive outcomes within their businesses."

Delivering Continuous Customer Results

The first half of 2023 has seen GAINS realize market-shaping milestones driven by a surge in successful implementations and resulting new customer engagements. GAINS is focused on companies that operate at the intersection of cost, complexity, and service, where bad decisions breed inventory. With its proven P3 methodology aimed at achieving incremental and rapid results, GAINS and its customers have the industry's highest successful implementation rate of 100 percent.

Deploying a Record-Setting Number of Go Lives

More than 25 new customers have gone live on the GAINS Performance Optimization Platform in 2023, ranging from complex, multi-national tier-one enterprises to emerging, high-growth SMB companies looking to improve performance, harness volatility, and meet customer promises.

Notable go-lives of the GAINS Performance Optimization Platform in 2023 include:

A $40B distributor of health and beauty products optimizing highly seasonal inventory within a multi-echelon network across more than 50,000 SKULs.

distributor of health and beauty products optimizing highly seasonal inventory within a multi-echelon network across more than 50,000 SKULs. An $8B steel distributor using diverse demand signals to mitigate ordering across a complex network of business units.

steel distributor using diverse demand signals to mitigate ordering across a complex network of business units. A $6B global service business leveraging supply, demand, and inventory planning across 12 countries with over 200 users.

global service business leveraging supply, demand, and inventory planning across 12 countries with over 200 users. A $4B construction product retailer with over 400 branches automating replenishment and procurement across 300 planners and buyers.

construction product retailer with over 400 branches automating replenishment and procurement across 300 planners and buyers. A $700M discrete home goods manufacturer improving its replenishment strategy using simulation and scenario planning to engineer better decisions.

discrete home goods manufacturer improving its replenishment strategy using simulation and scenario planning to engineer better decisions. A $120M hyper-specialized e-commerce vendor managing demand, supply, inventory, and replenishment planning.

News from GAINS Labs

The company continues to extend its leadership position by delivering continuous, incremental results to its customers and deploying innovations using GAINS' machine learning, artificial intelligence, and decision engineering technologies to improve decision-making for companies of all sizes.

Leveraging Machine Learning in GAINS

GAINS Labs is operationalizing pragmatic ML advances in lead-time and multi-horizon demand prediction to significantly reduce uncertainty and errors. GAINS focuses on delivering repeatable solutions via Explainable AI ( XAI ) with resilient methods across teams and time.

New Decision Engineering Platform

GAINS introduced a new decision engineering platform to a record number of attendees at the sold-out GAINS Summit in Chicago , leapfrogging traditional supply chain planning and network design solutions.

From the foundations of our 3 Tenets Optimization acquisition, GAINS has developed from the ground up a purpose-built decision engineering platform that will address VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity) and redefine the real math and science behind supply chain decisions, expanding beyond design and into policy and decision execution. With a new probabilistic solver, GAINS is creating a design decision and policy platform that sits above the tactical supply chain planning and network design tools traditionally used by enterprises. Data science and decision science are converging into a single platform where decisions can be composed with unique tools and methods suitable for each decision, engineered and optimized probabilistically, with proper risk assessment and policy impacts.

New math, New tools, New methods. A design decision and policy platform that embraces AI, ML, OR, and heuristics enables decisions to be engineered and composed based on what method(s) best suit the problems to be solved and the decisions to be made—Decision Engineering™.

Top Talent Converges at GAINS

In October, GAINS added two new executive roles, including former Gartner supply chain analyst Amber Salley as Vice President of Industry Solutions and Michael Wagner as Vice President of Engineering. GAINS increased its total headcount by 20 percent in 2023 and is actively hiring in all key areas.

About GAINS

At GAINS, we help customers keep their promises by democratizing supply chain planning. The GAINS Supply Chain Performance Optimization Platform helps businesses large and small Move Forward FasterSM with greater agility, resilience, confidence, and sustainability. Helping customers make better decisions, the GAINS AI-driven cloud platform delivers continuous cost and profit optimization via machine learning, proven algorithms, and actionable analytics for global manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service parts/maintenance operations. Innovative design combined with the GAINS Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3)SM methodology enables rapid onboarding, increased sales, inventory turns, and service levels with reduced operating costs. GAINS proudly provides digital supply chain planning expertise to industry leaders like Graybar, Honda Motors, Menards, Rockwell Automation, Stuller, and Textron Aviation. GAINS customers span the globe, including deployments in North America, Eastern and Western Europe, Latin America, and Australia/New Zealand. For more information, visit www.gainsystems.com.

GAINS® is a registered trademark, Decision Engineering™ is a trademark, and Move Forward FasterSM and Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3) SM are service marks of GAINSystems LLC. All rights reserved. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked, or service marked by their respective owners.

Contact:

Jenny Lacey

872-206-8500

[email protected]

SOURCE GAINS