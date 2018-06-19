GAINSCO Announces Special Cash Dividend

DALLAS, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GAINSCO, INC. (the "Company") (Pink Sheets: GANS) today announced that its board of directors approved a special cash dividend of $2.00 per share. The special dividend will be payable on July 11, 2018 to shareholders of record on June 29, 2018.

The Company believes that, at its current size, it has more than adequate capital to support its insurance and other operations, and that it is appropriate to return some capital to shareholders through a special cash dividend.