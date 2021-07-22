GainShare Moves into 1871, the Technology and Entrepreneurship Center Based in Chicago's Iconic Merchandise Mart

CHICAGO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GainShare , the leading performance marketing agency in North America, will be joining 1871, Chicago's premier technology and entrepreneurship center. The move strategically reinforces GainShare's rapid growth and focus on leveraging technology as a key driver of continued expansion. Through the center's technological offerings, experts and resources, GainShare is able to automate processes and allow for more advanced targeting and bring clients the thing that they want most - to gain share in their market and increase revenue.

"We are a rapidly growing company and recognize that moving forward, embracing, and developing new marketing technologies is a critical part of driving our growth. Our move to 1871 puts us in close proximity to incubator-minded, innovative, tech-savvy people and companies daily," said Cass Baker, EVP, Head of Strategy and Digital, GainShare. "Successful growth happens only with collaboration and to be successful for our clients, we must stay ahead of the ever-changing marketplace. Being part of 1871 gives our teams the ability to learn and share with others, access to additional training and innovative thoughts, and exposure to evolving styles of business."

GainShare joins 1871 as a growth-stage company, which focuses on a large collaborative technology-minded network as well as talent and professional development opportunities. 1871's mission is to translate experience into long-term strategic growth, and turn opportunities into outcomes through access to talent, professional development, and connections and peer support. As GainShare continues to expand, the proximity to prospective talent makes 1871 a truly attractive opportunity.

"We look forward to the flexible, collaborative space within 1871 and the programming and training they provide," said Bryan Walkey, CEO, GainShare. "1871 is an incredible opportunity to dialogue with like-minded companies and connect with potential future clients or partners in future projects."

1871 is named after the period of innovation and collaboration that followed the Great Chicago Fire in 1871 and embodies the same ideals in fostering a similar environment of growth and partnership for its members.

Housed in Chicago's iconic Merchandise Mart and situated alongside the Chicago Rover, 1871 boasts of live events spaces, ample amenities that foster collaboration and teamwork and best of all, access to other professionals and entrepreneurs working on innovative and exciting ideas. The space supports four large buckets of companies including, early stage, growth stage, corporate innovator and small business.

"Community is at the heart of 1871. It is the engine that powers everything we do," said Betsy Ziegler, CEO, 1871. "GainShare's concentration on expansion and cutting-edge technology makes them a perfect addition to 1871, and will bring a fresh perspective to the unmatched energy of our space. We're excited to see what GainShare, alongside other members, will accomplish during their time here."

About GainShare

GainShare brings 35+ years of deep expertise and proven response-generating techniques to every aspect of performance marketing. With offices in Chicago and Toronto, we provide direct to consumer marketing services including strategy, creative, digital, media and analytics. We are scientific, creative, predictive marketers who are passionate about driving bottom-line measurable results that accelerate our clients' businesses. GainShare consistently over-delivers on acquisition and profit objectives—offering solutions that help our clients grow their brands and gain share of market. https://www.gainshare.com/

