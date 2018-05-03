GAINSystems - Platinum Sponsor at 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference

"The GSEC is an event we look forward to every year – connecting with customers, prospects and making new industry and analyst contacts. As a Platinum Sponsor and through our speaking session, we now have an even greater opportunity to actively engage with the Gartner community and share content on GAINS user's results and thought leadership on key topics like Machine Learning," commented Bill Benton, CEO of GAINSystems.

GAINSystems will also be displaying its holistic approach to supply chain planning and optimization at Booth 605 in the Solution Showcase of this Gartner-hosted conference on May 15 and 16. GAINSystems' supply chain experts will be available to talk one-on-one with attendees and demonstrate advanced solutions to today's supply chain challenges. Don't forget to follow #GartnerSCC on Twitter to get real-time updates from the conference.

About GAINSystems

GAINSystems combines an innovative approach and comprehensive supply chain optimization software to think of everything -- delivering amazing results with very little risk. Our holistic approach considers comprehensive error and variability across supply, demand and operations producing inventory optimization that dynamically addresses every SKU by location across the enterprise. With our proven breakthrough methodology, companies such as the Australian Defense Forces, Benco Dental, Broan-NuTone, Textron Aviation, and Sonepar/Vallen, consistently see superior results including lower inventories, reduced operating costs, increased plan accuracy and higher service -- ultimately leading to higher EBITDA and/or mission readiness. To learn more visit www.GAINSystems.com.

