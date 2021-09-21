GAINSystems Congratulates Tiffanie Ortis of Stuller, Inc. as Recipient of the 2021 SDCE Women in Supply Chain Award

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 PRNewswire/ -- GAINSystems, a leading provider of innovative cloud-based supply chain planning solutions that move companies forward faster, congratulates Tiffanie Ortis with Stuller on her recognition as a Supply & Demand Chain Executive Women in Supply Chain award recipient for 2021. The award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.

GAINS customer Tiffanie Ortis, executive director of planning and procurement with Stuller, and her team helped the global jewelry manufacturer navigate a perfect storm of supply chain disruptions and emerge stronger, more resilient and ready to fuel the next phase of growth. "When the pandemic hit, we leveraged GAINS, our digital supply chain planning platform, to model a variety of demand patterns from 70% decrease to 100%. The ability to evaluate multiple scenarios helped us anticipate where capacity, supply and shipping constraints might occur in the weeks and months ahead as we planned for the 2020 Holiday season," said Tiffanie Ortis, executive director, Stuller. "With GAINS, we were able to quickly synchronize our needs with global suppliers as demand momentarily paused and then significantly rebounded."

Resilience and the ability to sense and respond to changing global business conditions enabled Stuller to not just survive, but thrive, in an unprecedented time. Tiffanie Ortis led the Stuller planning and procurement team through every challenge imaginable from a total shutdown of critical suppliers in key countries like India, Israel and China to a massive increase in holiday demand. "As I look back now, 2020 was an incredible year despite numerous challenges," said Ortis. "Stuller achieved strong year-over-year growth. We took care of our customers, suppliers and employees. And, we've created a new foundation for the next phase of business growth."

The 2021 Women in Supply Chain list includes individuals from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more. All of these women have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today's—and tomorrow's—challenges.

"These women are just absolutely amazing in so many ways. They've retooled, re-innovated and revamped how the world sees the supply chain and logistics industry. They've paved the way for future female supply chain leaders to become a part of an industry that matters. Because women in the supply chain matter," said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics.

GAINSystems is known for helping customers sense and respond to the waves of disruption that are reshaping core supply chain fundamentals. The GAINS supply chain optimization platform leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques as complements to proven statistical methods to quickly evaluate numerous scenarios for greater resilience and insights into specific business outcomes, even in the most volatile of market conditions. GAINS customers employ innovative supply chain science to boost forecast accuracy and synchronize supply while optimizing inventory investments with less effort to move forward faster.

"We are inspired by Tiffanie Ortis' leadership in the midst of significant challenges and proud to be a partner in driving greater supply chain resiliency, visibility and collaboration for Stuller," said Bill Benton, GAINSystems CEO. "The Women in Supply Chain award recognizes the valuable impact that women like Tiffanie are making to drive global supply chain success. At GAINS, we are energized by the opportunity to work with companies that promote leadership diversity, greater collaboration and innovation."

