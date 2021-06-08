GAINSystems Named a 2021 Top 10 Supply Chain Management Solution Provider

This effort was inspired by a resolve to help guide supply chain management teams currently grappling with erratic demand, ongoing disruptions and increasing logistics costs. The list identifies technology leaders who are reducing uncertainty and increasing automation to help companies gain agility and resiliency as businesses recover from the global pandemic.

GAINSystems is known for helping customers sense and respond to the waves of disruption that are reshaping core supply chain fundamentals. Historically, the overwhelming majority of supply chains have been designed for a low-cost, high-volume era that is quickly disappearing, requiring increased agility and resilience in the midst of greater volatility and shorter product lifecycles.

"It is an honor to be selected as a 2021 Top 10 Supply Chain Management Solution Provider," said Bill Benton, GAINSystems CEO. "The GAINS supply chain performance optimization platform enables companies to move forward faster to differentiate their businesses based on speed, service and resiliency across global, multi-enterprise networks. GAINS customers can quickly sense market changes, collaborate to enact optimal plans, and recalibrate at scale to provide great customer service."

To learn more about GAINSystems, read the Manufacturing Technology Insights cover story https://tinyurl.com/mfginsgains21

About GAINSystems

The GAINS supply chain performance optimization platform helps business decision-makers move forward faster with greater agility, resilience and confidence. The GAINS AI-driven cloud platform delivers continuous cost and profit optimization via machine learning, proven algorithms and actionable analytics for global manufacturing, distribution, retail and aftermarket/maintenance operations. Innovative design combined with the GAINS Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3) methodology enables rapid onboarding and tangible results including increased sales, inventory turns, and service levels at reduced operating costs in as little as 8 weeks. GAINSystems proudly provides digital supply chain planning expertise to industry leaders like Graybar, Honda Motors, Menard's, Rockwell Automation, Stuller and Textron Aviation. With GAINS, you can move forward faster. For more information, visit www.GAINSystems.com or follow us on Linkedin or Twitter.

