GAINSystems Positioned as a Visionary by Gartner in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions

CHICAGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GAINSystems, a provider of innovative cloud-based, advanced Supply Chain Planning, Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP), and Inventory Optimization solutions, today announced the company has been positioned as a Visionary in the February 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions. Gartner states, "Visionaries articulate a strong vison for SCP solutions. Their product roadmap demonstrates a good balance between their understanding of where a user's SCP solution requirements are heading and their intended use of key technology developments to help support those requirements. Visionaries are often thought leaders in one or more key characteristics of SCP technology environments (e.g., digital supply chain twin, multienterprise planning, artificial intelligence), and their management teams place high prioritization on developing advanced SCP capabilities. They have compelling product strategies, but they may have functional gaps in their SCP solution, lack too few live customers or have relatively weaker financial positions. They may be newer entrants (relatively speaking) to the SCP solutions market with lower customer functional penetration. Or they may have developed a very innovative product set but their end users aren't yet mature enough to effectively use it to get the anticipated value." Key characteristics of a Visionary include: "a thought leader on one or more SCP domains that tend to be on the edge of emerging concepts; execution gaps (e.g., viability, growth, global scale or operations); has articulated a good vision for how it plans to fill gaps in its solution offering through development, acquisition or partnership; relatively lower customer functional penetration; and tendency to be used as a regional or local instance."

In today's volatile global environment, supply chain leaders must make informed decisions quickly to prevent disappointing their customers or eroding profit margins. The innovative GAINS platform automates complex digital supply chain analysis and accelerates decision-making by harnessing powerful machine learning to provide advanced analytics to rapidly assess current conditions and future outcomes across multiple business scenarios.

"We believe being positioned as a Visionary in the supply chain planning solutions industry is a testament to the success our customers consistently achieve. With GAINS, supply chain leaders can move faster and with greater confidence to evaluate market conditions, respond optimally, and serve customers well while meeting business profitability goals," said Bill Benton, GAINSystems CEO. "GAINSystems provides the visionary digital supply chain platform that leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, optimization, and real-word heuristics to accelerate better decision-making. To us, our placement as a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions recognizes GAINS' continued industry leadership and affirms our decision to aggressively invest in new and innovative capabilities that drive rapid and tangible results for our customers."

About GAINSystems

GAINSystems provides an innovative supply chain planning platform that optimizes manufacturing, distribution, retail and aftermarket/maintenance businesses to drive better decision-making, deliver exceptional customer satisfaction, and lower costs. The GAINS approach delivers cost and profit optimization via proven algorithms, machine learning and actionable analytics to provide award-winning demand, supply, and inventory optimization, including comprehensive S&OP, across both the enterprise and the extended value chain. Innovative design combined with the GAINSystems proven deployment methodology enables customers to achieve rapid onboarding and tangible results including increased sales, inventory turns, and service levels at reduced operating costs with greater confidence and efficiency. GAINSystems is proud to provide digital supply chain planning expertise to industry leaders like Graybar, Honda Motors, Menard's, Rockwell Automation, Stuller, and Textron Aviation. To learn more about how you can get results with GAINS visit www.GAINSystems.com

