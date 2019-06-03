GAL Aerospace Sets a New Standard With Global Field Support for Regional Aircraft Interiors

MONTREAL, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GAL Aerospace announces the introduction of Global Aftermarket Field Support for the Regional Aircraft Interiors market.

Through its subsidiary GAL AeroStaff, GAL Aerospace has been actively providing worldwide Customer Service, Field Support, and Technical Staffing on behalf of regional aircraft OEMs for the past ten years. Leveraging its experience supporting airlines around the globe, GAL is now raising the bar for cabin interiors support for all ATR, and Bombardier CRJ and Dash 8/Q400 families of regional aircraft.

GAL Aerospace Corp.

"When it comes to the aftermarket for cabin interiors, we are committed to providing the most responsive service in our industry," says Jonathan Cornwell, Vice-President of Business Development and Sales for GAL. "In addition to supporting our existing products, we are determined to earn recognition as the first call for airlines and leasing companies looking to modify, improve, or reconfigure their regional aircraft interiors. Having GAL trained technicians closer to our customers' locations will allow us to respond with the immediacy operators expect."

"Supporting GAL interior solutions around the globe is a natural extension of our existing Field Support Services," said Gilles Ricard, Director of Global Technical Services for GAL AeroStaff. "We are proud to increase our offering to Regional Aircraft operators."

About GAL Aerospace

GAL Aerospace is a leading global provider of integrated cabin interior solutions for commercial, regional, and business aircraft. Services include design, engineering, manufacturing, and complete STC development for stowage systems, bulkheads, galleys, and lavatories, headliners, sidewalls, window shades, upholstery, and LED lighting systems. Additionally, GAL provides full staffing and airline technical support services through its wholly owned staffing subsidiary, GAL AeroStaff. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, GAL has operations in Canada, the United States, and Columbia. GAL Aerospace is AS9100D certified, a Transport Canada Approved Maintenance Organization with Manufacturing Authority, and a FAA Repair Station.

About GAL AeroStaff Ltd.

GAL AeroStaff Ltd. specializes in aerospace and aviation specific personnel services. In addition to providing Worldwide Staffing, GAL AeroStaff specializes in project-based Technical Services including the provision of Customer Support and Field Support Representatives; aircraft surveys and return from lease inspections; heavy maintenance oversight; aircraft modification and repair; and entry into service support. Services leverage the capabilities of GAL's FAA Repair Station, or Transport Canada Maintenance Approvals as needed. GAL AeroStaff is headquartered in Montreal Canada, has personnel based in 9 countries and has significant experience operating in 20 countries around the Globe.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Cornwell,

Vice President, Business Development & Sales

Phone: 214.218.3110

Email: jonathan.cornwell@galaerospace.com

