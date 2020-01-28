GAL MD Offers Debt and Healthcare Management Guidance to Students, New Grads and General Public

LAUREL, Md., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What if there was a primer for college students and young professionals to get a jump-start on their next chapter of life? And what if it helped them manage two of the biggest stressors to that population – healthcare and debt? That is exactly what The GAL MD has set its sights on achieving through its family of lifestyle services and books. The GAL of The GAL MD, incidentally, stands for Great At Life.

Founded by Kamala Gordon, MD, and Andre Allen, Pharm D, The GAL MD has published two books and offers a one-stop destination website for life advice and tips, as well as a variety of products that they say make life less stressful and help consumers be organized and informed.

"As medical professionals, we're passionate about physical and mental health - and financial health is part of that equation. It just seemed natural to us to set up an organization that helps young people get off to a positive start in life through useful tools, information and moral support related to navigating the healthcare system and managing finances," explained Dr. Gordon.

Two of the main tools in The GAL MD arsenal are its books, The Ultimate Medical Health Journal and The Debt Free Physician Book, authored by Dr. Gordon.

Dr. Gordon recently presented The Ultimate Medical Health Journal at the NBC Health and Fitness Expo in Washington, D.C., to positive reviews. The Journal provides physician-recommended screening and vaccination guidelines, as well as at-home assessments related to depression, alcohol and drug use. It also provides tracking tools, a medical appointment calendar and easy-to-adopt methods for monitoring chronic health conditions like diabetes and hypertension and managing associated medications and treatments. Education on how to recognize the onset of certain health episodes, like stroke collecting information for doctor appointments, rounds out the content.

With debt as arguably the biggest challenge facing med students and recent college grads, the Debt Free Physician Book is geared to helping young professionals and med school students and grads, in particular, to get out of debt fast. It focuses on how to control accruing debt and manage repayment upon graduation in order to live a debt-free life for the long-term. It also offers practical and strategic advice on the fastest ways to pay off student loans upon entering the workforce.

"Ultimately, we want to help people to get the most out of life and not be bogged down by the stressors of healthcare and finance management. We believe providing information and support as they enter college and then move on to their professional lives will set them up to be great at life," said Dr. Allen.

