Gala Games Launches Turn-Based RPG Champions Arena

JACKSON, Wyo., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gala Games, a pioneer in Web3 entertainment, today announced the launch of Champions Arena, a new turn-based RPG available on mobile and for the PC on the Gala Launcher. Developed by Uniflow, Champions Arena lets players collect more than 100 fascinating and unique NFT Champions, and various NFT items.

Each character in Champions Arena has special powers. Build the winning team combo.
In the Player vs. Player Arena, use your team in real-time, head-to-head battles. Based on team strength, players are placed in tiers, where they need to fight for supremacy.
To play, dispatch Champions on missions, or control them directly in real-time tactical, turn-based battles. With your customized in-game avatar, move through the arenas unlocking new content to gain battle-active skills and utility passive traits. Avatars can also summon unique Champions that range from science fiction to fantasy, each with its own culture. 

Champions Arena appeals to a broad range of gamers – from those that love the competition and want to test their skills in a game of smarts, to the collectors who just have to get 'the perfect' Champions group, to those who love to tinker, experimenting with new builds and combinations to optimize their gameplay.

Champions Arena's 5 types of gameplay in which to dominate the opposition are:

  • PvE: Campaign: Journey through area stages of increasing difficulty and progress to reach the end of the world, collecting rewards along the way and building out a team
  • PvP: Arena: Use your team in real-time, head-to-head battles. Based on team strength, players are placed in tiers, where they need to fight for supremacy.
  • PvP (auto): Mayhem – Mining Plunder: During mayhem exploration you run across an empty mine. Mine it by dispatching Champions. However, be aware of possible attacks, because if the mine is not defended a portion of your gold will be taken away. 
  • RvE: Mayhem – Monster Raid: During mayhem exploration, you may encounter powerful hordes of big boss enemies that cannot be defeated alone. Attack these monsters in cooperation with other players to defeat them. Fight hard, as your contributions will determine the reward levels of loot you receive.
  • Estate: A kind of guild where you should work together to grow together with your other guild members.

There are also many ways to play in Champions Arena's card battle system:

  • Use Energy Cards to execute skills
  • Merge the same grade and color cards to grade up
  • Create high-grade cards to use powerful skills through card movement.
  • Gain mana whenever cards are merged
  • Use mana to cast powerful summoner spells. From aiding in the champions' battle to powerful spells that turn the tide of the game, summoner spells can make all the difference.

For more about Champions Arena, go here.

About Gala Games
Gala is a Web3 games company that uses decentralization, player ownership and reward economies to create a revolutionary new way of gaming. With dozens of games on the horizon and several already in various stages of presale or beta play, Gala is quickly becoming the world leaders in own-your-experience gaming. Learn more at Gala.com.

For more information please visit
Company information - https://gala.com/
Join the conversation Discord @ GalaGames.Chat @GoGalaGames
#GoGalaGames 

SOURCE Gala Games

