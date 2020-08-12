Gala Imports Unveils OroCommerce-Powered Web Platforms to Drive Sales Growth

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gala Imports, one of Australia's leading suppliers of glass containers, today unveiled two new OroCommerce-powered websites designed to help the company meet soaring demand and support the expansion of its distribution infrastructure.

The new sites, Gala Imports Australia and Pack My Product , are already delivering a 50% higher conversion rate for key segments, boosting online sales while delivering the scalable, customizable services demanded by Gala's 35,000 customers in Australia, New Zealand, and across the Asia-Pacific region. Gala's new OroCommerce-powered websites were implemented by Aligent Consulting , the Adelaide-based digital agency known for delivering customized, well-engineered and scalable eCommerce experiences.

Established in 1986, Gala supplies glass containers to small and medium-size manufacturers and businesses, handling 5,000 SKUs including high-grade glassware used in pharmacy, homecare, and food storage applications. The company saw unprecedented growth during the pandemic as its customers sought clean, safe, and durable storage solutions, and thanks to its OroCommerce upgrade was able to capitalize on the increased demand while providing stable, scalable services for its customers.

By switching to OroCommerce, Gala was able to benefit from the leading eCommerce platform purpose-built for B2B suppliers and distributors. Gala's previous Magento-based website lacked custom B2B features, but OroCommerce's powerful workflow engine is specifically designed to transform every step of the complex B2B buying journey, from providing quotes and generating multiple price lists, to managing group buying approvals and facilitating order fulfillment logistics. That allows Gala to customize front-facing and back-end processes, developing websites tailored to its operational needs and to its customers' preferences.

OroCommerce's native integration with OroCRM, a sophisticated customer relationship management tool, also gives Gala a 360-degree view of customer interactions including marketing, sales, and customer support. Using OroCRM, Gala can segment customers by purchasing patterns and behaviors to create targeted offers, campaigns, and support to meet the unique needs of different buyer groups.

"The eCommerce experts at Aligent did a terrific job of managing our transition to OroCommerce, and customizing our deployment to fit every aspect of our online business," said Andrew Albrow, Managing Director at Gala Imports. "Thanks to OroCommerce's unique B2B features and exceptional flexibility, we're increasing our online sales, building brand loyalty, and creating convenient, personalized shopping experiences for all our customers."

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open source commerce applications: OroPlatform, OroCRM and OroCommerce. OroCRM is a solution for multichannel companies, and OroCommerce, the only eCommerce platform purpose-built for B2B companies, was named by Frost and Sullivan as the No.1 B2B eCommerce product of 2017. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, chief executive officer; Dima Soroka, chief technology officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board. For more information on OroCommerce, visit https://orocommerce.com.

