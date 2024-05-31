Gala Music Celebrates Tha Dogg Pound's New Album "We All We Got (WAWG)" with Exclusive Presale & Fan Perks

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast hip-hop royalty, Tha Dogg Pound – the iconic duo of Daz Dillinger and Kurupt – are back with a brand new album, "W.A.W.G. (We All We Got)" dropping on May 31st. Gala Music is thrilled to be a part of this release, offering fans a unique way to experience the album through an exciting presale and exclusive content.

Following the explosive success of their two exclusive Gala Music singles, "Baggin You Up" and "Finesse," which sold out in under an hour, anticipation for the full 14-track album is at an all-time high. In a historic return, WAWG marks Tha Dogg Pound's first album on Death Row Records since 1995. "WAWG" promises to be a powerful testament to the enduring legacy of Tha Dogg Pound, captivating fans worldwide with their signature West Coast sound.

"It's been almost 30 years since our first album," say Daz and Kurupt. "So reuniting with Death Row and partnering with Gala Music for this is special. We love that we're able to give our fans new music and bring them into the Web3 space as well."

As Death Row Records' official Web3 partner, Gala Music is proud to play a key role in bringing this project to life. This release exemplifies the exciting potential of Web3 for the music industry, fostering a deeper connection between artists and fans. Through Gala Music's innovative platform, fans can directly support Tha Dogg Pound.

While "WAWG" won't be a Gala Music exclusive, the platform offers a unique opportunity for fans to get early access and exclusive content through their presale:

Presale Discounts: Secure "WAWG" before anyone else with Gala Music's exclusive presale. Stashbox Holders Get More: Holders of the Snoop Stash Box enjoy a massive 20% discount on "WAWG" during the presale. Limited Public Presale: A limited public presale will also be available for non-stash box holders.

With this album drop, Gala Music unlocks the exciting possibilities of Web3 for music fans. By joining the Gala Music community, music fans can experience amazing benefits exclusive content and directly support their favorite artists.

Check out "We All We Got (WAWG)" on Tha Dogg Pound's artist page on Gala Music.

For more information and to stay updated on future releases, follow Gala Music on Twitter or download the Gala Music app .

About Gala

Gala is a leading web3 entertainment company focused on empowering fans and creators through web3 ecosystems and true content ownership. Gala is paving the way towards the future of entertainment by developing new solutions and opportunities for developers on their proprietary blockchain: GalaChain. Learn more at Gala.com .

