Gala Music Launches Music Miner to Revolutionize Web3 Music Engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gala Music, a pioneer in the integration of blockchain technology with the music industry, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, Music Miner. This new "clicker style" game, available as a Telegram Mini App (TMA), aims to enhance Web3 music engagement, onboarding a broader and more traditional audience into Gala's growing blockchain ecosystem.

Building on Success

Following the viral success of Gala Music's first Telegram mini app, Treasure Tapper, Music Miner is designed to attract both seasoned blockchain users and newcomers. Using the same reward token ($TREZ) and leveraging the extensive user base of Telegram, the game offers a seamless and engaging entry point into the world of Web3 music.

Integration with Telegram

"Music Miner" requires only a Telegram account to get started, making it easily accessible to nearly a billion users worldwide. By messaging the Music Miner Bot and launching the game within Telegram, users can start collecting in-game reward tokens by tapping and completing various tasks.

Minted Future Rewards

In the future, $TREZ tokens will be mintable on the blockchain, with initial support for TON (The Open Network) and GalaChain. The integration of TON with Telegram will allow Gala Music to effectively bridge Web2 and Web3, providing a straightforward and rewarding experience for users while gradually introducing them to the wider Gala ecosystem.

Innovative Web3 Onboarding

Gala Music's new game is more than just a tapping frenzy; it represents a strategic effort to onboard a massive Web2 audience into the Web3 space. By making the game easily accessible and rewarding, Gala Music encourages users to explore the benefits of blockchain technology and NFTs in the music industry.

About Gala Music

Gala Music is dedicated to revolutionizing the music industry through innovative blockchain solutions. By creating engaging experiences that empower artists and fans, Gala Music continues to lead the way in the world of Web3 music.

Music.gala.com

Telegram users can begin playing Music Miner by contacting @GalaMusicMinerBot in the Telegram mobile app.

