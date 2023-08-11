Gala Music Teams Up with Live Nation's Ones To Watch to Propel Rising Artists to Iconic Festival Stages

News provided by

Gala Music

11 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

JACKSON, Wyo., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gala Music, a pioneering web3 music platform focused on empowering artists and their fans, is teaming up with Ones To Watch, Live Nation's music discovery platform. Following a successful collaboration with Catbird Music Festival, where two rising artists were selected to perform onstage, this expanded partnership with Ones To Watch now offers more emerging artists opportunities on major festival stages. Fans can now vote for the emerging artists they want to see perform at highly-anticipated festivals, including Music Midtown in Atlanta, GA, and Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, MD.

Continue Reading
Image provided by Gala Music
Image provided by Gala Music

When asked about the partnership, Sarah Buxton, CEO of Gala Music, said, "We are proud to grow our partnership with Ones To Watch to give even more artists the opportunity to share their talent on such a platform and fans the chance to actively contribute to shaping festival lineups. Through web3 technology, we pair music discovery with fan influence and artist empowerment to give everyone a more rewarding and enjoyable experience."

When asked about the partnership, Dave O'Connor, Founder of Ones To Watch, said, "Knowing how hard it is to find opportunities for live performances and great direct-to-consumer tools to build an audience, we are super excited to partner with Gala Music to offer emerging artists both."

How to Participate

  • Artist submissions open on August 10. Submit your videos through the Gala Music platform here.
  • On August 15, the shortlist of artists, selected by Gala Music and OnesToWatch, will be announced at music.gala.com.
  • Voting starts on August 16. Fans will decide the winners by voting on Gala Music.
  • Join us on August 22 when we announce the winners performing at Music Midtown and Oceans Calling Festival.

For news and updates, visit music.gala.com and follow @gogalamusic on social media channels.

SOURCE Gala Music

Also from this source

Gala Music Launches Epic Giveaway Campaign: Win the Coin that Started it All!

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.