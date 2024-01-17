Gala Music Unveils Powerhouse Team to Propel Web3 Music Revolution

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gala Music, the ground-breaking platform at the forefront of web3 music, proudly introduces its formidable new leadership team set to revolutionize the music industry. With a wealth of experience and an impressive track record, these industry veterans are poised to drive Gala Music to global acclaim, reshaping the landscape for artists and fans alike.

Eric Schiermeyer, CEO and Founder of Gala, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We're thrilled to welcome such a talented and experienced crew to the Gala Music family. Their combined wisdom, industry clout, and passion for music will be instrumental in empowering artists and fans in the web3 era."

Leading the Charge:

  • Leila Steinberg, President of Gala Music: A multi-faceted force in the music industry, Steinberg's career is adorned with achievements, including the management of rap icon Tupac Shakur and the founding of AIM4TheHeART, a non-profit empowering at-risk youth through emotional literacy training. Her leadership promises to elevate Gala Music and pave the way for a brighter future for musicians and fans worldwide.

  • Ryan Rodriguez, VP of Gala Music: Born and bred in Los Angeles, Rodriguez brings an unorthodox approach to music management, honed throughout his journey from Interscope Records to his role as VP of Fakewrk Management. His impressive client list boasts names like Mike Will Made-It, Rae Sremmurd, Keyshia Cole, YG, Hippie Sabotage, Marc. E Bassy, Cashmoney AP, Ear Drummers and Bino Rideaux. His clients have produced multiplatinum and grammy award winning and nominated records for Beyonce, Jeremih, Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Chris Brown, Khalid, Tove Lo and more. His expertise will be invaluable in bringing the artist of web2 into the web3 revolution.

  • Tim Herndon, Head of A&R: Beginning his career at BMG, Herndon has worked alongside music icons like Macy Gray and Usher and forged partnerships with giants like RCA Records. His keen eye for talent and extensive experience will fuel Gala Music's artist roster with world-class musicians.

  • Chrystal Anderson, Head of Gala Music Marketing: Formerly steering marketing campaigns as the Head of Marketing for Golden Voice for Goldenvoice, the brains behind Coachella and other renowned events, Anderson possesses a proven track record of success in the global live music scene. Her expertise will ensure Gala Music reaches the widest audience and propels the next generation of music talents.

This powerhouse team signifies a pivotal moment for Gala Music, infusing the platform with the expertise and enthusiasm needed to revolutionize music creation, distribution, and enjoyment. With a collaborative spirit and shared vision, they are set to democratize the music industry, ushering in a new era of empowerment for artists and fans alike.

Stay tuned for further updates from Gala Music as this dream team unfolds its plans to transform the music landscape, empowering a new generation of creators and listeners.

About Gala Music
Gala Music is a pioneering web3 music platform dedicated to revolutionizing the music industry by leveraging cutting-edge technology. By creating unique opportunities for emerging artists and bridging the gap between musicians and their fanbase, Gala Music is reshaping the way music is discovered, enjoyed, and experienced.

News Releases in Similar Topics

