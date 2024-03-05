Gala Presents GDC 2024 Hackathon, Collaborating with AWS and Alienware

Get Ready for the Ultimate Tech Showdown at GDC: Gala, in Collaboration with AWS and Alienware, Presents the Unmissable Hackathon!

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brace yourselves for an electrifying tech extravaganza as Gala, the leading force in innovation, joins forces with tech giants AWS and Alienware to bring you an unparalleled Hackathon experience at the Game Developers Conference (GDC)!

Scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, March 20, this thrilling 24-hour event promises to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation. Everyone from veteran coders to hobby enthusiasts will have their chance to shine in this collaborative sprint. The best part is developers don't even need to be present onsite to participate!

With a staggering $1,000,000 in prizes up for grabs, the event is likely to bring experts and visionaries from across the tech world. The competition will be fierce, but the rewards of building together are always worth the effort. Developers of any skill level should gear up and get ready to claim their spot among the tech elite.

That's not all! As participants immerse themselves in the world of cutting-edge technology, they'll also indulge their senses with live music and delectable food offerings. Gala has gone all out to make sure that this isn't just a hackathon; it's an experience like no other.

This year's Hackathon will revolve around GalaChain. Using Gala's revolutionary L1 Blockchain SDK, participants will work with each other to create a platform to innovate and revolutionize the future of blockchain technology.

Ready to take on the challenge? Secure your place now by registering for the event. Don't miss out on this golden opportunity to showcase your skills, network with industry leaders, and take your tech journey to new heights.

For more information and to register, visit www.GalaChain.com/hackathon.

Join us at GDC for an unforgettable Hackathon experience that will redefine the boundaries of innovation and creativity!

About Gala

Gala is a leading web3 entertainment company focused on empowering fans and creators through web3 ecosystems and true content ownership. Gala is paving the way towards the future of entertainment by developing new solutions and opportunities for developers on their proprietary blockchain: GalaChain. Learn more at Gala.com.

