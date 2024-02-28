GalaChain Goes Sci-Fi: RFLXT Brings "Voyager" Onboard

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gala, the leading decentralized entertainment ecosystem, is thrilled to announce a strategic collaboration with RFLXT. The first part of this collaboration will involve leveraging the new cutting-edge GalaChain SDK to bring RFLXT's six degrees of freedom shooter, Voyager: Ascension, to Gala Games.

This collaboration pushes forward Gala's mission to revolutionize the gaming and entertainment industry through blockchain technology. By joining forces with RFLXT, Gala is set to bring innovative and immersive experiences to a global audience, further establishing GalaChain as a hub for decentralized entertainment.

Voyager: Ascension is a fast-paced six degrees of freedom sci-fi shooter where players pilot ships through underground facilities, engaging in intense battles against robotic enemies. The game will launch for free, with an optional season pass that unlocks rewards.

The collaboration between Gala and RFLXT is just the beginning. The introduction of Voyager: Ascension is the inaugural step in a series of upcoming titles to further expand the GalaChain platform and offer users a diverse range of decentralized entertainment options.

The leadership teams from Gala and RFLXT express their enthusiasm for the potential of this partnership and the positive impact it will have on the gaming community.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with RFLXT in bringing Voyager to the GalaChain platform. This marks the beginning of a new era in decentralized entertainment, and we are confident that this partnership will benefit the entire ecosystem," said Jason Brink, President of Blockchain at Gala.

About Gala

Gala is a leading web3 entertainment company focused on empowering fans and creators through web3 ecosystems and true content ownership. Gala is paving the way towards the future of entertainment by developing new solutions and opportunities for developers on their proprietary blockchain: GalaChain.

Gala.com

About RFLXT

RFLXT is creating a new talent economy, where creators and talent can engage with their communities in entirely new ways. Built by a team of tech, gaming, and entertainment experts, RFLXT leverages the power of blockchain and AI to enable creators and talent to interact with their followers using RFLXT's innovative Digital Double avatars.

rflxt.com

