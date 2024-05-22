Galactic Civilizations IV v2.6 "Reinforcements" Update Released

PLYMOUTH, Mich., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock is pleased to announce that it released the v2.6 "Reinforcements" update for Galactic Civilizations IV today bringing a range of exciting new features and improvements to the game.

Major Updates:

Visual Enhancements: The Terran Alliance and Terran Resistance ships have undergone a significant visual overhaul, enhancing the aesthetic appeal and immersion.

Expanded Ship Customization: A plethora of new ship parts have been added, offering players more options to create unique ship designs.

Strategic Zoom Controls: New controls allow players to manage the display of strategic icons from the main game UI, improving gameplay clarity.

Loading Screen Tips: Players can now learn tips and tricks while waiting for the game to load, enhancing their gameplay experience.

Bug Fixes and Improvements:

Numerous bug fixes have been implemented to enhance game stability and performance.

The addition of new artifact powers, event improvements, and UI enhancements ensures a smoother and more engaging experience.

Stardock remains committed to providing continuous updates and improvements based on player feedback. Dive into the latest version and explore the new features and enhancements today!

For a comprehensive list of all changes and improvements in the Galactic Civilizations IV v2.6 "Reinforcements" update, visit the full changelog here.

To explore or purchase Galactic Civilizations IV or the Warlords Expansion, visit the game on Steam, Epic Games Store, or directly at galciv4.com.

v2.6 Reinforcements Screenshots:

About Stardock: Stardock, a leading developer in strategy games, continues to innovate in the gaming industry with its commitment to player-driven design and community engagement. For more information about Stardock, please visit www.stardock.com.

