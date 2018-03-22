Galactic Frontline VFX Artist Invited to Speak at GDC 2018

Galactic Frontline is a real-time sci-fi strategy game developed and published by NetEase Games. Featuring realistic 3D graphics and cutting-edge visual effects, the game takes players to the heart of a galaxy on the brink of war. The action revolves around three races fighting for supremacy across the galaxy: the Terrans, the Zoltarians and the Ensari. Players can select a race and create a character before either taking command of their fleet in battle against other players, or by exploring the galaxy, and its vast cast of characters, in story mode. By building up their fleets and strategizing, players and alliances can make their bid for galactic domination.

Abel specializes in the design of visual effects and holds degrees in Computer Animation, Digital Visual Effects and Film & Television from Sheridan College. He's worked in the industry for more than a decade and enjoyed a successful career that has taken him around the world.

While working on Galactic Frontline, Abel and his team members were tasked with creating innovative VFX that would bring the beauty and mystery of a sci-fi galaxy to life. Translating the scale and dimensions of space to mobile devices proved challenging and the artists' imaginations were pushed to the limit. Abel researched scientific phenomena and the history of space exploration extensively to get to grips with creating galaxies and planetary storms, as well as unobserved wonders such as black holes. The result is the mesmerizing, boundless galaxy that we see in Galactic Frontline.

Thanks to Abel's creative use of flow-maps, the visual effects in the game are sometimes precise movements and, at other times, random, subtle motions that hint at the vast complexity of the cosmos. Abel's expert manipulation of flow-maps has given the game's visuals added layers of intricacy and depth, creating an unforgettable experience for the player.

Abel's GDC presentation is titled "Applying AAA techniques to mobile games: Understanding the flow-map and its applications." He will explore the basic concept of flow-maps, take the audience through a 14 node flow-map shader demonstration and share his experiences of using flow-maps to create VFX for Galactic Frontline.

Abel will also touch on the pros and cons of using flow-maps in mobile development and how VFX artists can achieve the best results with them on a wide variety of mobile devices. The presentation will prove useful for artists and designers with little or no coding experience and will offer a glimpse of the endless possibilities that can be created by using flow-map textures.

Galactic Frontline is currently available for download in the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. Look out for the global release of the game very soon!

