Galacto-oligosaccharide Market to grow by USD 746.25 million from 2024-2028; Europe to account for 41% of market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

11 Dec, 2023, 18:55 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The galacto-oligosaccharide market size is expected to grow by USD 746.25 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.29% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented based on Product (Syrup and Powder), Application (Food and beverages, Dietary supplements, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). Europe will contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market is fragmented due to the presence of various regional and global players. An increase in the demand for various infant formulations in the region is led by the growing popularity of ready-to-use healthy infant foods among European consumers. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Market 2024-2028

Company Profile:

Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd., Biofermen Pvt. Ltd., Clasado Ltd., Danone SA, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Informa PLC, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Lactose India Ltd., MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co. Ltd., NATVIE Healthcare Ltd., Quantum Hi Tech China Biological Co. Ltd., Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Saputo Inc., Sumitomo Corp., Taiwan Fructose Co. Ltd., Van Wankum Ingredients BV, Vitalus Nutrition Inc., Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd.: The company offers galacto oligosaccharides are soluble non-digestible carbohydrates.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Galacto-oligosaccharide Market: Segmentation Analysis

The syrup segment will be significant during the forecast period. The products in this segment are easy to consume, even by children, and have high solubility. Even though the syrup form is preferred to the powder form, the sedimentation of solids occasionally leads to the poor form of products. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Galacto-oligosaccharide Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

  • Increasing need for supplementary nutrients among infants
  • Growing popularity of e-commerce in the healthcare industry
  • Health benefits of galacto-oligosaccharides

The growing popularity of e-commerce in the healthcare industry drives market growth. There is a growth in the use of e-commerce to distribute and sell prebiotics. The sector experiences growth due to the benefits offered by e-commerce solutions. For instance, Amazon is one of the leading e-commerce platforms that sell galacto-oligosaccharide products across the world.

The growing nutritional needs of the elderly population are an emerging market trend. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample report to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The artisan ice cream market size is expected to increase by USD 4.74 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.96%.

The lactase enzyme market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 4.56% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 154.25 million.

What are the key data covered in this galacto-oligosaccharide market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the galacto-oligosaccharide market between 2023 and 2028.
  • Precise estimation of the galacto-oligosaccharide market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the galacto-oligosaccharide market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of galacto-oligosaccharide market vendors.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Biometric POS Terminals Market to grow by USD 5.29 billion growth between 2023 - 2028; Growth Driven by demand for biometric POS terminals from end-users - Technavio

Biometric POS Terminals Market to grow by USD 5.29 billion growth between 2023 - 2028; Growth Driven by demand for biometric POS terminals from end-users - Technavio

The Biometric POS Terminals Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered...
Fuel Cells For Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market to increase by USD 232.91 million from 2023 to 2028; North America accounts for 33% of the market growth - Technavio

Fuel Cells For Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market to increase by USD 232.91 million from 2023 to 2028; North America accounts for 33% of the market growth - Technavio

The fuel cells for military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is expected to grow by USD 232.91 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.