Galacto-oligosaccharide Market to grow by USD 746.25 million from 2024-2028; Europe to account for 41% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The galacto-oligosaccharide market size is expected to grow by USD 746.25 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.29% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented based on Product (Syrup and Powder), Application (Food and beverages, Dietary supplements, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). Europe will contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market is fragmented due to the presence of various regional and global players. An increase in the demand for various infant formulations in the region is led by the growing popularity of ready-to-use healthy infant foods among European consumers. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Market 2024-2028

Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd., Biofermen Pvt. Ltd., Clasado Ltd., Danone SA, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Informa PLC, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Lactose India Ltd., MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co. Ltd., NATVIE Healthcare Ltd., Quantum Hi Tech China Biological Co. Ltd., Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Saputo Inc., Sumitomo Corp., Taiwan Fructose Co. Ltd., Van Wankum Ingredients BV, Vitalus Nutrition Inc., Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd.: The company offers galacto oligosaccharides are soluble non-digestible carbohydrates.

Galacto-oligosaccharide Market: Segmentation Analysis

The syrup segment will be significant during the forecast period. The products in this segment are easy to consume, even by children, and have high solubility. Even though the syrup form is preferred to the powder form, the sedimentation of solids occasionally leads to the poor form of products.

Galacto-oligosaccharide Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Increasing need for supplementary nutrients among infants

Growing popularity of e-commerce in the healthcare industry

Health benefits of galacto-oligosaccharides

The growing popularity of e-commerce in the healthcare industry drives market growth. There is a growth in the use of e-commerce to distribute and sell prebiotics. The sector experiences growth due to the benefits offered by e-commerce solutions. For instance, Amazon is one of the leading e-commerce platforms that sell galacto-oligosaccharide products across the world.

The growing nutritional needs of the elderly population are an emerging market trend.

What are the key data covered in this galacto-oligosaccharide market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the galacto-oligosaccharide market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the galacto-oligosaccharide market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the galacto-oligosaccharide market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of galacto-oligosaccharide market vendors.

