Galanz Breaks Into Major Appliances Market With Full Line Of "City Living" Products For Urban Kitchens

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Galanz Americas, a leading global home appliance manufacturer, today announced its entry into the major appliance market through the unveiling of its new thoughtfully engineered product line specifically for urban kitchen spaces. "City Living" appliances meet the need for consumers with smaller kitchens looking for high performance, beautiful designs that are compact and affordable. The new City Living line is currently available through Almo Corporation.

Galanz Major Appliances

The new 2020 City Living brand launch includes 24" bottom and top mount refrigerators, 24" and 18" dishwashers, 24" wall ovens, 24" over the range microwaves, 24" gas and electric convection ranges, 24" gas cooktops, and 24" vent hoods. Additional products being launched in 2020 include 30" refrigerators, an extensive assortment of OTR microwave ovens, 24" laundry, chest and upright freezers, wine and beverage centers, and more.

Almo is the official distributor partner reaching the independent dealers and retailers across the United States. "2020 is the year that we've spent more time than we ever have in our living spaces so it's inevitable that we'd want to make them as functional and beautiful as possible," said Jack Halperin, senior vice president, Dealer Channel Division, Almo Corporation. "We expect our nation-wide dealer base to benefit from the City Living products, particularly for their urban-residing customers. This line includes step-up features that are traditionally absent from this emerging business segment." Halperin continued, "Galanz has maintained a solid heritage in manufacturing home appliances on a global scale. These thoughtfully engineered, smaller-space designs are a powerful complement to Almo's current appliance offering."

"This launch gives us the ability to bring the unique design and trusted quality that Galanz is known for into the major appliances category," said David Geyer, director of marketing and brand management, Galanz Americas. "City dwellers and those with smaller kitchens can now enjoy beautiful appliances with great features at affordable prices."

About Galanz

Galanz is a leading global home appliances manufacturer of a range of products, including microwave ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, laundry, air conditioners, toaster ovens, and more. For decades, Galanz has been at the forefront of appliance invention, with more than 1,600 patents and product partnerships with some of the USA's most recognized and trusted brands. Galanz designs appliances with thoughtful engineering for the home and will continue to innovate to create efficient, dependable, and great products that consumers love. Galanz's US headquarters is in Ridgefield Park, NJ. Visit our website at www.galanzamericas.com.

About Almo Corporation

For more than seven decades, Almo Corporation has served as the largest independent distributor of appliances, consumer electronics, professional Audio/Video equipment, furniture and housewares in the United States. Meeting the needs of retailers across the country, Almo operates nine regional distribution facilities with over 2.5 million square feet of warehousing. Almo focuses on four major business segments: Major Appliance and Electronics, Premium Appliances, Professional A/V and e-Commerce Fulfillment. For more information, go to www.almo.com.

