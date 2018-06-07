Galapagos Conserves Its Beauty; Bans Single-Use Plastics

New Plastic Restrictions in the Galapagos, Starting the Summer of 2018

The Galapagos Governing Council announced the plastic ban in April 2018. Each type of single-use plastic will be banned starting on the following dates:

May 22, 2018 : plastic straws

: plastic straws June 21, 2018 : single-use plastic bags

: single-use plastic bags July 21, 2018 : polythene take out containers

: polythene take out containers August 21, 2018 : non returnable beverage containers

"As a travel company that counts sustainability among the central pillars of our operations, we are thrilled to support this momentous resolution," says Eric Bartanen, spokesperson for Southern Explorations. "We consistently work to seek out and support partners in the Galapagos who adhere to best sustainability practices, and we fully support any initiatives to protect the area from environmental degradation."

As part of their commitment to sustainability, Southern Explorations selects local guides and tour transportation providers that share their commitment to conserving the natural wonder of these biologically rich islands.

To further support this vital cause, Southern Explorations has made a number of contributions to the Galapagos Conservancy, a local non-profit dedicated to advancing and supporting the conservation of the islands as well as providing support to Travelers Against Plastic, encouraging all guests to use reusable water bottles whenever they travel.

The Galapagos Islands are located 600 miles off the west coast of Ecuador. Charles Darwin first made the Galapagos famous when he discovered the unique wildlife and plant life endemic to the area, a discovery that became an important cornerstone for his theory of evolution. The area's unique beauty, including its friendly sea creatures and dramatic landscapes, attracts visitors from all over the world. The archipelago became Ecuador's first national park in 1959.

Visitors are advised to plan accordingly for the new restrictions by bringing reusable water bottles and cloth shopping bags. Reusable alternatives will also be available for purchase on the islands.

To learn more about booking a sustainable tour of the Galapagos Islands with Southern Explorations, go to https://www.southernexplorations.com/galapagos-islands.

Contact:

Eric Bartanen

Ericb@southernexplorations.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/galapagos-conserves-its-beauty-bans-single-use-plastics-300661913.html

SOURCE Southern Explorations

Related Links

http://www.southernexplorations.com

