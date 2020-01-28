GalaPro Partners with Epson to Enhance Accessibility on Broadway and Beyond

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018, GalaPro revolutionized the world of theatre with their cutting-edge smart phone technology to offer accessibility services for theatregoers with hearing and visual disabilities, as well as those needing translation services. Now the standard for live theatre accessibility, GalaPro is available in almost 100 theatres across the United States, Canada and London.

Continuing their partnership with the Shubert Organization, they are now expanding their offerings to include Moverio® augmented reality smart glasses in an exciting new partnership with Epson.

"Moverio AR smart glasses provide a unique heads-up, hands-free experience ideal for real-time captioning and entertainment translation," said Remi Del Mar, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. "We are excited to have Moverio be part of a solution that will offer greater accessibility to the theater and allow users to experience and interact with entertainment in a whole new way."

Shubert Organization Senior Vice President David Andrews said, "As part of our ongoing commitment to providing inclusive Broadway experiences for all audiences, The Shubert Organization looks forward to taking this next step in providing another accessibility option for our patrons."

GalaPro CEO Yonat Burlin summed up this exciting new collaboration: "The accessibility and translation services that GalaPro has pioneered has opened up the magic of theatre to many that might have otherwise not been able to enjoy it. By partnering with Epson to offer their Moverio AR smart glasses, we will continue to elevate the experience, magic and joy of theatregoers for years to come."

The integration of this exciting new technology isn't the only good news for GalaPro. In 2020 they will be taking their services outside of the theatre and into the world. Museums, conferences and tourist attractions are all on the list of new venues where people will be able to use this technology to increase their access to information – whether they need visual or audio services, or translation services for foreign languages such as Chinese, Japanese, Korean, or Spanish speakers.

Live shows were just the beginning – GalaPro is thrilled to use their technology to make the world accessible to all.

Contact the GalaPro team today at info@galapro.com or 646-798-4556 to set up a demo at your venue.

SOURCE GalaPro