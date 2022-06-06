Gala's Web3 Game GRIT Now Easily Accessible to Epic Games Store's 194M+ Players

JACKSON, Wyo., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gala Games , a pioneer in web3 entertainment, announced today that it is continuing to lead the way for blockchain games by publishing its titles on the Epic Games Store. With Epic Games Store's more than 194 million users, Gala will bring web3 games to the masses, exposing millions of gamers to this new genre of entertainment and solidifying Gala's place as the leader in the burgeoning Web3 games industry.

This announcement follows on the heels of a number of firsts and notable announcements for the Web3 company. Gala recently announced the first web3 first-person-shooter (FPS) by a AAA studio, launched the Gala Music platform , and announced the company's upcoming launch of Spider Tanks , the world's first NFT esport.

"Epic is a pioneer and visionary in the video game industry. Gala Games' titles being available on the Epic Game Store brings legitimacy to this new genre of gaming," said John Osvald, President of Games at Gala Games. "Easy access to Web3 games is a turning point for those players who have not yet seen how digital ownership can enrich the gaming experience."

Gala's GRIT , a ride-or-die battle royale set in the Wild West, will be the inaugural blockchain game to be available on the Epic Games Store. GRIT is a core battle royale game built on the Unreal Engine with realistic physics and unique twists. Players need to saddle up, ride and fight through town, building the best poker hand from found weapons to make a killing. Every game of GRIT is different, from Train Chase mode to Golden Horse, and will test your skills and strategy against other players in epic showdowns and shootouts. Players face off against a gang of gunslingers with more than 400 old-school gun variations. Play modes include solo, duo and squad. Showdowns take place on horseback to steam engine train tops, so players need to make sure their arsenal is ready for the deadly Calamity. Fans can wishlist the free game, launching later in 2022.

To celebrate Galaverse (June 6-9, 2022) starting today in Malta, Gala Games will be offering a special sale of "The Gunslinger Box", which will unlock one of 10,000 GRIT avatars. Each character has it own specific perks and attributes that the owner can play as in game. Attributes are generative and will provide a unique look to each character. Owners will be able to take with them in game their preferred loadout of specific weapons' skins, providing them an advantage over their counterparts. The sale starts today for Galaverse attendees and opens up gradually across the week: Node Owners get access on June 7th and Gala Gold on June 8th. The public will have "The Gunslinger Box" sale access on June 9th. Each group will have access to the sale for a duration of 12 hours.

"Here at Team GRIT we are invested in this new ecosystem and see all the value that Web3 can bring to the gameplay experience," said Jon Mavor, Chief Technical Officer at Team GRIT. "We are excited to be working with Gala Games and by our presence on the Epic Games Store. Web3 will make players' experiences in the Wild West even better."

More details about GRIT will be revealed over the course of Galaverse, June 6 - 8 in Malta.

About Gala Games

Gala Games is a Web3 games company that uses decentralization, player ownership and reward economies to create a revolutionary new way of gaming. With dozens of games on the horizon and several already in various stages of presale or beta play, Gala is quickly becoming the world leaders in own-your-experience gaming. Learn more at Gala.Games .

ABOUT TEAM GRIT

Team GRIT is a new game development and publishing company established by veteran industry insiders Bob Berry and Jon Mavor, creators of Planetary Annihilation and Monday Night Combat. Based out of Seattle, the development team is committed to making fun and engaging titles that bring players together. Their first game, GRIT, is an Old West battle royale.

